Meet Dhurandhar movie’s rising star, Sara Arjun
From child prodigy to Bollywood powerhouse: The journey of Sara Arjun
Sara Arjun, the rising star of Dhurandhar alongside Ranveer Singh, has captivated audiences with her decade-long journey from child prodigy to powerhouse performer. Starting her career at just 18 months with over 100 ads, the daughter of actor Raj Arjun has worked across Bollywood, Tollywood, and Mollywood, balancing school with shoots and mastering martial arts along the way.