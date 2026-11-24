Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada is reportedly close to joining Lionsgate's live-action adaptation of the popular manga as the Third Hokage. Charles Melton is also in talks for the role of Kakashi Hatake.
Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada, best known internationally for his performance in Shogun, is reportedly in final negotiations to play Hiruzen Sarutobi in the upcoming live-action adaptation of Naruto. The film, being developed by Lionsgate, will feature Hiroyuki as the Third Hokage, the leader of the Hidden Leaf Village and an important mentor figure in the story.
According to reports, the casting discussions are nearing completion, although the studio has not officially confirmed the deal. If finalised, Hiruyaki would become one of the first major actors attached to the project. The development comes after Riverdale and May December actor Charles Melton was also reported to be in final talks to portray Kakashi Hatake, the mentor of Naruto and his teammates.
Hiruzen Sarutobi, also known as the Third Hokage, is the leader of Konohagakure, or the Hidden Leaf Village. He is regarded as one of the most powerful ninja of his generation and is known by the title God of Shinobi. In the original story, he is responsible for overseeing the village and protecting its residents.
Hiruzen also has an important connection with Naruto Uzumaki, the young ninja at the centre of the franchise. After Naruto is orphaned, Hiruzen takes responsibility for ensuring his well-being. His character combines authority, experience and compassion, making him an important figure in Naruto's early life.
The adaptation is based on the popular manga created by Masashi Kishimoto, which was originally published in Weekly Shonen Jump between 1999 and 2014. The story follows Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja who dreams of becoming the Hokage, the leader of his village, despite being ostracised because he carries the powerful Nine-Tailed Fox sealed within him.
Destin Daniel Cretton, known for directing Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is writing and directing the film. Masashi Kishimoto is also involved in the project. Production is expected to begin in spring 2027, although an official release date has not been announced. Casting for the three central characters, Naruto, Sasuke and Sakura, is also underway.
Born on October 12, 1960, in Tokyo, Hiroyuki Sanada began acting as a child and went on to establish himself in Japanese cinema before gaining recognition in Hollywood. He is known for his performances in films such as The Last Samurai, 47 Ronin, Bullet Train, John Wick: Chapter 4 and Mortal Kombat.
He received international acclaim for playing Lord Yoshii Toranaga in the historical drama series Shogun. His performance earned him the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2024. He is also a trained martial artist and has a black belt in karate.
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