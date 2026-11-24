Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada is reportedly close to joining Lionsgate's live-action adaptation of the popular manga as the Third Hokage. Charles Melton is also in talks for the role of Kakashi Hatake.

Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada, best known internationally for his performance in Shogun, is reportedly in final negotiations to play Hiruzen Sarutobi in the upcoming live-action adaptation of Naruto. The film, being developed by Lionsgate, will feature Hiroyuki as the Third Hokage, the leader of the Hidden Leaf Village and an important mentor figure in the story.

According to reports, the casting discussions are nearing completion, although the studio has not officially confirmed the deal. If finalised, Hiruyaki would become one of the first major actors attached to the project. The development comes after Riverdale and May December actor Charles Melton was also reported to be in final talks to portray Kakashi Hatake, the mentor of Naruto and his teammates.

Who is Hiruzen Sarutobi in Naruto?

Hiruzen Sarutobi, also known as the Third Hokage, is the leader of Konohagakure, or the Hidden Leaf Village. He is regarded as one of the most powerful ninja of his generation and is known by the title God of Shinobi. In the original story, he is responsible for overseeing the village and protecting its residents.

Hiruzen also has an important connection with Naruto Uzumaki, the young ninja at the centre of the franchise. After Naruto is orphaned, Hiruzen takes responsibility for ensuring his well-being. His character combines authority, experience and compassion, making him an important figure in Naruto's early life.