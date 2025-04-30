Shogun Season 2: Release, time jump, cast and production date

“Shōgun” is officially returning for Season 2 on FX, with production scheduled to begin in January 2026 in Vancouver. The second season of the Emmy-winning period drama will continue the story, set 10 years after the events of Season 1. Hiroyuki Sanada and Cosmo Jarvis will reprise their roles as Lord Yoshii Toranaga and John Blackthorne, respectively.
Sanada, who also served as a producer during Season 1, has now been promoted to executive producer, while Jarvis will take on the role of co-executive producer. Season 1 was based on James Clavell’s novel of the same name, which was loosely inspired by real events in Japanese history. The show premiered to critical acclaim in February 2024.
In May, reports indicated that FX was considering a second season following the success of Season 1. Sources revealed that FX was contemplating entering the show into the drama series category for the Emmys rather than as a limited series, which suggested another season was planned.
Shortly after, it was confirmed that Sanada had signed a deal to return for Season 2, and FX officially announced that the James Clavell estate, along with series creators Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, were working on developing two additional seasons. Kondo and Marks recently completed the writers’ room for Season 2.
According to FX, “Shōgun” was the most-watched program in the network’s history. It received a record 18 Emmy Awards in 2024, including awards for best drama series, best actor in a drama for Sanada, and best actress in a drama for Anna Sawai. The series has also won numerous other awards since, including the Golden Globe for best drama series.
The official logline for Season 1 states, “Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Sanada) fought for his survival as his enemies in the Council of Regents united against him. When a mysterious European ship was found marooned in a nearby village, its English pilot John Blackthorne (Jarvis) shared vital strategic secrets with Toranaga that tipped the scales of power in his favor to win a century-defining civil war.”