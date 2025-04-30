Shogun Season 2: Release, time jump, cast and production date

“Shōgun” is officially returning for Season 2 on FX, with production scheduled to begin in January 2026 in Vancouver. The second season of the Emmy-winning period drama will continue the story, set 10 years after the events of Season 1. Hiroyuki Sanada and Cosmo Jarvis will reprise their roles as Lord Yoshii Toranaga and John Blackthorne, respectively.

When will Shogun season 2 release?

Sanada, who also served as a producer during Season 1, has now been promoted to executive producer, while Jarvis will take on the role of co-executive producer. Season 1 was based on James Clavell’s novel of the same name, which was loosely inspired by real events in Japanese history. The show premiered to critical acclaim in February 2024.