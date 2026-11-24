Shruti Haasan has opened up about ongoing discussions on special numbers and women's representation in Ram Charan's Peddi. The actress explained that she has never been forced to perform in the song Hellallallo and that it is a personal choice for her. She has also talked about setting boundaries for herself around dressing and performance in films. These remarks have come after Jahnvi Kapoor expressed her opinions about women's objectification in Koffee With Karan season 9.
In an interview with Galatta, Shruti Haasan has stated that she likes dancing and dressing up for performance because it gives her freedom and not the sense of compromise, only on the condition that she feels at ease with herself.
She said, “My approach to visual sexuality has been very liberating. I have never been a panderer in any capacity. When I am not comfortable with something, I say I am not going to wear this. Rest assured, if I am doing it, I am comfortable with it. I have had arguments about it. I have been called difficult for it. And I am okay with it."
She also said that item songs were criticised but said that she had a different experience. The actress also spoke about dancing in Junction Lo in the 2014 Telugu movie Aagadu with Mahesh Babu, saying that special songs were not new to her.
Shruti Haasan further added, “I approach it with that. Not so much the pandering gaze. We are pandering in many, many capacities. Not just the tiny clothes in an item song. I think we live in a pandering world currently."
Janhvi Kapoor, who played Achiyamma in Peddi, spoke about the controversy in Koffee With Karan. She said, "Was it problematic? Was it extreme objectification? Did it even propagate sexual assault narratively? Yes. The only thing that I can do is to ensure that it doesn’t happen again."