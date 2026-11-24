Shruti Haasan has opened up about ongoing discussions on special numbers and women's representation in Ram Charan's Peddi. The actress explained that she has never been forced to perform in the song Hellallallo and that it is a personal choice for her. She has also talked about setting boundaries for herself around dressing and performance in films. These remarks have come after Jahnvi Kapoor expressed her opinions about women's objectification in Koffee With Karan season 9.

Shruti Haasan says she enjoys expressing her sexuality on her own terms

In an interview with Galatta, Shruti Haasan has stated that she likes dancing and dressing up for performance because it gives her freedom and not the sense of compromise, only on the condition that she feels at ease with herself.