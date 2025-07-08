Shruti Haasan takes a break from social media ahead of Coolie release

Shruti has always been a vocal advocate for mental health and personal well-being. This temporary unplug, then, isn’t just a break—it’s a reset. A chance to breathe, recharge, and reconnect with herself outside the constant hum of likes, comments, and DMs. In her world of constant creativity and public interaction, the decision is not only personal—it’s powerful.

With Coolie, her much-awaited action entertainer, gearing up for release on August 14th, Shruti’s timing couldn’t be more intentional. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film boasts a star-studded lineup including Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, and Nagarjuna, and is expected to be one of the biggest cinematic events of the year. For an artist like Shruti, who thrives on introspection and authenticity, this digital detox may well be the calm before a creative storm.

It’s no secret that her solitude often sparks some of her most compelling work—be it in music, writing, or film. This quiet retreat could be exactly what she needs to channel her energy inward and return with something extraordinary.

As fans send her love and eagerly await her return online, there’s a collective understanding that this isn’t a disappearance—it’s a deliberate step back to leap forward. Because if there’s one thing Shruti Haasan has mastered, it’s the art of showing up for herself just as fiercely as she shows up for the world.