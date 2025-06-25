Tweet trouble: Shruti Haasan’s X page gets hacked!

Actress and singer Shruti Haasan has issued a warning to her fans, urging them not to engage with her X (formerly Twitter) account, as it has been hacked. She has also informed her fans not to interact with any link that has been sent from her profile on the microblogging site. The actress took to Instagram to inform her fans about the hack, urging them not to engage with any posts or messages from it.
Followers and fans were taken by surprise when Shruti's posts on X turned cryptic, featuring content related to cryptocurrency and memecoin investments. One of the messages from the post include, “A bold new crypto experiment from the mind of an entrepreneur, investor, and Mavericks owner – Mark Cuban. (sic)”. Another one says, “Wait. @mcuban really dropped a memecoin? Just spotted it on @JaredDudley619, assistant coach of the Mavs”.
Shruti shared this concern on her Instagram story saying, “Hi lovelies, just want to let you know my Twitter account has been hacked. That’s not me posting so don’t interact with that page till I’m back.” The last post on her account was on June 23 and suspectedly the account got hacked after that. The post said, “Am I the only one who feels way happier and way more uplifted and positive when the weather is gloomy and rainy ? I can’t be the only one… makes me want to write things and move hearts.”
This wasn’t the first time that the actress’ account got hacked though. Back in 2017 her account was hacked and so some of the concerned fans reacted and said, “This girl got hacked again?” while another commented, “Hacked, right?”
As for her recent works, she has been capturing attention across her fans with her performance in the movie Thug Life. The powerful live rendition of Vinveli Nayaga at the audio launch in Chennai caught several eyes and her father Kamal Haasan expressed how proud he was. Although the movie didn’t do quite well in the box office, her performance charmed the viewers.