Sunscreen Reinvented: Five new SPF essentials that deserve a spot in your 2025 skincare routine

In 2025, sun protection has stepped out of the predictable white cast and sticky residue era and into a future where skincare meets sensorial delight, tech defence, and inclusivity. Whether you're hopping between meetings under the harsh midday sun or glued to a screen indoors, the latest wave of SPF launches isn’t just about blocking UV rays—it’s about protecting your skin holistically. Here’s a look at five standout sunscreen launches that go beyond the basics, each offering a unique story, potent formulations, and real-world ease of use.
For those who’ve long searched for a sunscreen that celebrates deeper skin tones without compromise, Asaya delivers once again. Known for its melanin-first skincare philosophy, the brand’s Air-Light Face & Body Sunscreen Spray with SPF 50+ PA++++ spray provides broad-spectrum UVA, UVB and Blue light defense feels like a breath of fresh air—literally. What makes Air-Light a game changer is its alcohol-free, ceramide-infused formula that dries matte and feels weightless on the skin. Spraying directly over makeup without disturbing your look, it’s the ultimate mess-free companion for reapplications in the car, at your desk or mid-beach selfie. ₹599. Available online.
A French pharmacy staple reimagined for 2025, the Embryolisse Sun Stick SPF50+ offers broad-spectrum SPF 50 PA++++ protection in a slim, portable stick. Don’t be fooled by its size—this powerhouse is packed with roucou oil and shea butter, giving your skin a nourishing shield against both UV rays and dryness. The invisible satin finish glides on effortlessly, leaving zero white marks, no greasy residue, and complete confidence. Designed with sensitivity in mind, it's gentle enough for scars, tattoos, and children from age three, making it the multitasker your family holiday kit didn’t know it needed. ₹1,925. Available online.
What if your SPF could double as a radiance-boosting mist? That’s the proposition behind Skin by Dr. G’s SPF 50 Cool Mist — a fine spray that hydrates, protects, and revives dull skin in seconds. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and Bengkoang root extract, this mist doesn't just protect against UVA and UVB rays — it plumps, brightens, and won’t clog pores. A mid-day spritz can visibly refresh tired skin, making it ideal for those who face long commutes, erratic AC or just a dull day. Lightweight and cooling, it’s like a skincare wake-up call that doubles as your invisible SPF armour. ₹1,469. Available online.
Rooted in the wisdom of Asian beauty rituals, ClayCo’s Sakura & Rice Water Sunmist feels like a spa experience with SPF benefits. Delivering SPF 50+ PA++++ protection in a weightless mist, it fuses sakura, vetiver, and rice water to hydrate and soothe. But this isn’t just an indulgent floral spritz. It absorbs quickly, leaves no white cast, and reinforces the skin’s barrier for long-lasting balance. Plus, it’s clinically tested, vegan, cruelty-free, and free of sulphates and parabens — everything you’d want from a forward-thinking sunscreen in 2025. ₹899. Available online.
Rare Chemistry answers a modern call with its Digital Screen Protection Gel. With SPF 30 and blue light shield technology, this unique gel safeguards your skin from high-energy visible (HEV) light emitted by gadgets — laptops, mobiles, TVs and even LED lights. Overexposure to blue light can lead to collagen breakdown, pigmentation and premature ageing, but this gel is ready for the digital battle. Enriched with red bell pepper, vitamin C, cucumber, green tea and ceramides, it tackles oxidative stress while keeping the skin firm and bright. A true dual-action sunscreen that works just as well indoors as it does under the sun.