Sunscreen Reinvented: Five new SPF essentials that deserve a spot in your 2025 skincare routine

Rare Chemistry answers a modern call with its Digital Screen Protection Gel. With SPF 30 and blue light shield technology, this unique gel safeguards your skin from high-energy visible (HEV) light emitted by gadgets — laptops, mobiles, TVs and even LED lights. Overexposure to blue light can lead to collagen breakdown, pigmentation and premature ageing, but this gel is ready for the digital battle. Enriched with red bell pepper, vitamin C, cucumber, green tea and ceramides, it tackles oxidative stress while keeping the skin firm and bright. A true dual-action sunscreen that works just as well indoors as it does under the sun.

