From floral notes, deep spices and rich woods, we hand-pick seven luxe perfumes to elevate your collection

In recent years, India has increasingly embraced the allure of luxury, with a growing desire to indulge in the finer things in life. This shift is particularly evident in the realm of fragrance, as more individuals seek to wear designer perfumes. Luxury perfumes often feature high-quality, rare ingredients that create complex, multi-layered compositions. These potions are crafted with precision and attention to detail, resulting in scents that are both unique and enduring. As the luxury perfume market continues to flourish, we list seven luxury fragrances, luxe and perfume enthusiasts should definitely own.
Bvlgari Le Gemme Tygar Eau de Parfum for men, is a strikingly contrasted woody and citrus fragrance, inspired by a journey through Kerala, the ‘spice garden of India’ and home to the gemstone, Tiger’s Eye. Radiating incomparable brightness and bold personality, it opens with the invigorating burst of fresh grapefruit, balanced by the deep sophistication of ambergris. ₹30,400 for 125ml. Available online.
Born from a creative collaboration between creative director Pharrell Williams and master perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud, this new personalisable — with engraving on the bottle — and refillable LV Lovers fragrance for men captures the spirit of the LV Lovers community. Reflecting the philosophy of sunlight as a metaphor for love and a source of life, the scent evokes the warmth of the sun on the skin with key notes of ginger, galbanum, cedarwood and sandalwood. ₹29,400 for 100ml. Available online.
Inspired by Tom Ford’s private rose garden, Rose Prick Eau de Parfum is a bold and untamed bouquet of exquisite roses, including Rose de Mai, Turkish and Bulgarian varieties. This floral medley is pierced with fiery notes of Sichuan pepper, roasted tonka and the warm spice of turmeric extract. Indonesian patchouli wraps itself around the precious heart of the Turkish rose, creating a scent that is both daring and irresistible. ₹37,300 for 100ml. Available online.
Creed’s Pure White Cologne Eau de Parfum captures the refined elegance of Victorian England, evoking the era’s impeccable grooming and tailored sophistication. Reminiscent of a fine English mist, this citrusy blend opens with crisp grapefruit, fresh green notes of grass and ivy and petitgrain bigarade. At its heart, delicate jasmine, creamy orris butter and juicy watermelon add subtle sweetness, while the base of white musk, ambergris and cedarwood lends a powdery, elegant finish. ₹52,400 for 75 ml. Available online.
Inspired by the Bijoux de Diamants collection created by Gabrielle Chanel in 1932, the fragrance pays homage to the legendary comète necklace. Luminous and sensual, Comète Eau de Parfum blends a fresh cherry blossom accord with powdery iris and heliotrope, creating a scent that lingers like stardust. This radiant floral composition is softened by a delicate musky and powdery signature. ₹29,450 for 200ml. Available online.
Chopard Collection’s Haute Parfumerie Gardens of Paradise presents unisex Miel d’Arabie Eau de Parfum. Opening with a delicate blend of pink pepper, tea infusions and sweet pomegranate, it is enriched by the floral and balsamic depth of exceptional honey. Noble patchouli, combined with the warmth of incense and the earthy freshness of cypress essential oils. ₹27,500 for 100ml. Available online.
Parfums de Marly’s Oriana Eau de Parfum is a captivating gourmand fragrance that balances floral and fruity notes with an irresistible texture. It opens with a sparkling burst of mandarin and Italian bergamot, leading to a joyful heart of orange blossom and blackcurrant. The composition softens into a delicate indulgence of marshmallow and the airy sweetness of chantilly cream, creating an addictive allure. Anchored by ambrette and musk, the base adds a sensual depth. ₹29,400 for 75 ml. Available online.