The highly anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto VI has minted a new overnight celebrity. Lexie Shoaibi, the actress and model who provides the voice and motion capture for early-game character Mandy, gained nearly 210,000 new Instagram followers within just five days of the title hitting shelves.

GTA 6 actress Lexie Shoaibi gains 210k followers in five days

On November 19, Lexie officially announced her involvement in the cultural phenomenon. Her character interacts with protagonist Jason in the Leonida Keys, sparking intense player fascination. Interestingly, the actress spent only about 10 days on set working on the massive project and voiced several smaller background characters. Despite her previous voice acting credits on animated shows like Hamster & Gretel, she admitted to having very limited personal experience playing video games.

However, Mandy quickly captured the internet's collective imagination. Players have heavily scrutinised an early encounter involving a clogged sink, spinning wild online theories that link the character to a dark serial killer mystery hidden deep within the digital world.