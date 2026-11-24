The highly anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto VI has minted a new overnight celebrity. Lexie Shoaibi, the actress and model who provides the voice and motion capture for early-game character Mandy, gained nearly 210,000 new Instagram followers within just five days of the title hitting shelves.
On November 19, Lexie officially announced her involvement in the cultural phenomenon. Her character interacts with protagonist Jason in the Leonida Keys, sparking intense player fascination. Interestingly, the actress spent only about 10 days on set working on the massive project and voiced several smaller background characters. Despite her previous voice acting credits on animated shows like Hamster & Gretel, she admitted to having very limited personal experience playing video games.
However, Mandy quickly captured the internet's collective imagination. Players have heavily scrutinised an early encounter involving a clogged sink, spinning wild online theories that link the character to a dark serial killer mystery hidden deep within the digital world.
Lexie made a guest appearance on streamer Hasan Piker’s live broadcast on November 22, where she played the record-breaking game for the very first time. While discussing her overnight viral status, she described the sudden influx of global attention as “bittersweet”.
The newfound fame has unfortunately attracted malicious actors. Lexie pointed out that fake accounts have popped up across social media platforms to impersonate her and promote online scams. While she noted that the positive attention was undeniably exciting, she firmly asked internet users to stop pretending to be her. As fans continue to unravel Mandy's mysterious storyline, the actress behind the viral avatar is rapidly learning how to navigate the complex reality of sudden digital stardom.