Speculation suggesting that Aneet Padda will star opposite Kartik Aaryan in his upcoming film Kaaliya are untrue, with no official confirmation of the actress's involvement in the project. The rumour circulated online following the announcement of the film, with reports linking the Saiyaara actress to the female lead's role.

However, Aneet has not been confirmed as part of the cast, and the makers have not announced who will play the leading female character.

Kartik Aaryan's Kaaliya: What we know so far

Announced on Kartik Aaryan's birthday on November 22, Kaaliya is described as a mythology-inspired monster thriller. The film is directed by Sandeep Modi, known for his work on Aarya and The Night Manager.

The announcement teaser draws inspiration from the legend of Kaaliya, the mythical serpent who was defeated and driven away by Lord Krishna. The film is expected to bring elements of Indian mythology and folklore into a contemporary setting.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Dopamine Studios, the project also marks another collaboration between Kartik and filmmaker Karan Johar. Kartik is reportedly involved in the production as well.

The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on May 5, 2028. Further casting details are not known.