Aneet Padda stuns in a chic Etro corset at Hunkkaar: The Roar premiere

Aneet Padda was all grace at the screening of her upcoming project, Hunkkaar: The Roar. She opted to make a fashion statement that marked her transition from the typical girl-next-door look. The actress wore a chocolate-brown look with an elegant corset and wide-leg pants, giving her red-carpet look a bold touch.

Aneet Padda goes bold in an Etro corset and printed trousers

For the premiere, Aneet Padda chose to wear the Etro Jacquard Corset top worth ₹2,18,757. It had a floral medallion print with the pattern of a tapestry in colours of olive green, brown, and light pink. The structure was well-defined around the waist, but it had thin straps for a modern look.