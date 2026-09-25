Aneet Padda stuns in a chic Etro corset at Hunkkaar: The Roar premiere

Aneet Padda was all grace at the screening of her upcoming project, Hunkkaar: The Roar. She opted to make a fashion statement that marked her transition from the typical girl-next-door look. The actress wore a chocolate-brown look with an elegant corset and wide-leg pants, giving her red-carpet look a bold touch.
For the premiere, Aneet Padda chose to wear the Etro Jacquard Corset top worth ₹2,18,757. It had a floral medallion print with the pattern of a tapestry in colours of olive green, brown, and light pink. The structure was well-defined around the waist, but it had thin straps for a modern look.
She paired the corset with Etro wool blend jacquard trousers that were worth ₹1,84,998. The trousers had a paisley pattern and were designed in a relaxed and wide-leg cut. This was enhanced by their high waist to give an elongated effect. The use of the same brown colour tones made it easy to combine the patterns in the dress.
When it came to footwear, she chose Christian Louboutin Sporty Kate suede pumps. These shoes cost her €785, and they gave the whole look a polished touch. For her accessories, she chose Mia by Tanishq. Her soft hair and subtle makeup let all the focus be on the print details and colours of her attire.
Aneet Padda started her official Bollywood career with a minor character, Nandini in the movie Salaam Venky in 2022. She got her first starring part in the show Big Girls Don't Cry, which aired on Amazon Prime Video in 2024. The romance blockbuster film Saiyaara made her more popular in 2025.
In Hunkkaar - The Roar, Aneet Padda portrays Meenu Rawat, a minor student who accuses the influential spiritual guru of sexual assault and molestation. The case generates a major social media sensation.