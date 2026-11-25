Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh is embracing serenity amidst brewing chaos. Fresh from a spectacular performance in Ahmedabad, the 42-year-old artist headed straight for the breathtaking landscapes of Gujarat. However, his peaceful getaway comes against the alarming backdrop of a severe security threat targeting his highly anticipated Bengaluru show.

Diljit in Kutch amid Bengaluru concert bomb threat

Taking to Instagram, Diljit shared a striking video of himself relaxing on the tarmac of Kutch’s famous picturesque stretch. "I’m in heaven. This is called the 'Road to Heaven', it's in Kutch. If you have been here, it's great. If you haven't, you have to come to Kutch to see heaven," he told his followers.

The singer also shared a profound message about dealing with detractors. "If a person is deliberately trying to sabotage your work, the person is also putting their energy on that path. Use that energy as a positive energy," Diljit explained. "Your energy and the energy of the person who wants to sabotage your work have been transferred to you. You have the benefit of double energy."