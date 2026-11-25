Savannah James, wife of basketball star LeBron James, has been granted two temporary restraining orders following alleged security incidents involving her family's Los Angeles homes. According to reports Savannah sought legal protection against two men, William Rahman and Jaliere McWhite, accusing them of repeatedly turning up at the family's properties without permission.
A judge granted both requests on November 23, 2026. The orders cover Savannah, LeBron and their three children, Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri.
According to Savannah's court filing, Rahman, 55, arrived at one of the family's properties on November 14 in an Uber, carrying several pieces of luggage. Security personnel reportedly told him that he was not authorised to enter and repeatedly asked him to leave. However, he allegedly refused and insisted that the property belonged to him, even threatening legal action against the security team.
The filing also claims that Rahman had been sending mail and packages to the family's address since December 2025. Savannah's attorneys reportedly issued him a cease-and-desist letter in February, but the unwanted visits allegedly continued.
The second restraining order concerns McWhite, 22, who was previously arrested after allegedly appearing at LeBron's residence and claiming to be his son. Savannah's filing states that he had visited another family property in October, when police intervened and placed him on a mental health hold.
She alleged that McWhite entered one of the family's homes on November 6 after relatives had accidentally left the front door unlocked. Security footage reportedly confirmed that he had entered the residence.
In her court documents, Savannah described the situation as a growing safety concern. She also alleged that McWhite's behaviour had escalated from showing up uninvited to entering their home.
Restraining orders provide temporary protection while the legal proceedings continue.
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