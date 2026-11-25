Savannah James, wife of basketball star LeBron James, has been granted two temporary restraining orders following alleged security incidents involving her family's Los Angeles homes. According to reports Savannah sought legal protection against two men, William Rahman and Jaliere McWhite, accusing them of repeatedly turning up at the family's properties without permission.

A judge granted both requests on November 23, 2026. The orders cover Savannah, LeBron and their three children, Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri.

What happened at the James family home?

According to Savannah's court filing, Rahman, 55, arrived at one of the family's properties on November 14 in an Uber, carrying several pieces of luggage. Security personnel reportedly told him that he was not authorised to enter and repeatedly asked him to leave. However, he allegedly refused and insisted that the property belonged to him, even threatening legal action against the security team.