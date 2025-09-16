Who is LeBron James’ wife Savannah? Here’s what we know

Savannah James and LeBron James are high school sweethearts. Their steadfast romance has lasted over two decades and still standing strong. The Akron, Ohio-born Virgo lady has been a huge source of support for the NBA star from the very first day of him joining the league.

Here’s what you need to know about LeBron James’ wife Savannah

Savannah James never falls short of words when she compliments LeBron. She says that he is "super, super passionate" both about his athletic abilities and philanthropic endeavours. LeBron, too, attributes her for his success, in many of his interviews.

A proud parent to three, Savannah started out as a pregnant teenager. Almost a decade after their first encounter, the couple tied the knot. Now their eldest son eldest Bronny James is entering the world of NBA.

With a net worth of $100 million, Savannah is an entrepreneur. Her main business is Reframe, a luxury skincare line launched in 2025, and Let It Break, a platform for women's self-development and holistic wellness founded in late 2024.

She also co-hosts the podcast Everybody's Crazy and is expanding into the food industry with a juice shop opening in Cleveland in early September 2025. Savannah is quite the multi-tasker!