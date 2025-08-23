A look at Savannah James’ net worth and the life she built beside NBA star LeBron James
Everyone knows LeBron James but few people know Savannah, the woman who has been beside him since before the NBA rings and the headlines. She isn’t loud about it, but her presence has shaped his world just as much as basketball has.
Who is LeBron James’ wife Savannah?
They met in high school in Akron, Ohio, when she was 16 and he was 17. Their first date was at an Outback Steakhouse — nothing fancy, just the kind of spot every teenager in Ohio has been to. Somehow, it stuck. Things sped up fast, because in 2004, while LeBron was starting his rookie season, Savannah learned she was pregnant. She was still in school and LeBron was just beginning a career under a microscope. It was a scary timing for them, but they figured it out. Their son Bronny was born that October. Two more kids followed in the following years, Bryce in 2007 and Zhuri in 2014. By then, Savannah and LeBron had finally tied the knot in San Diego in 2013, almost a decade after that first dinner.
Savannah never chased the limelight. Red carpets make her nervous, she’s said, and honestly, who can blame her? But staying private doesn’t mean staying idle. She once ran a juice bar in Miami, launched a furniture line with LeBron, and back home in Akron, set up Women of Our Future, a mentorship programme for teenage girls. She also gives free prom dresses and makeovers to local students every year — a small thing that means a lot in the city that raised her.
In recent years, she’s branched out again. She co-hosts a podcast, helped her daughter start a YouTube channel, and even landed on the cover of a popular magazine in 2023. It’s not the kind of attention she seeks out, but she seems fine owning it when it comes.
Today, her net worth is pegged at about USD 100 million. That’s separate from LeBron’s billions. It’s her own business moves, her own projects, her own money. Savannah isn’t a celebrity in the usual sense. She doesn’t need to be. She’s carved a space on her own terms — a mother, an entrepreneur, and the steady anchor in one of the most watched families in sport.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.