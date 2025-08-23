A look at Savannah James’ net worth and the life she built beside NBA star LeBron James

Everyone knows LeBron James but few people know Savannah, the woman who has been beside him since before the NBA rings and the headlines. She isn’t loud about it, but her presence has shaped his world just as much as basketball has.

Who is LeBron James’ wife Savannah?

They met in high school in Akron, Ohio, when she was 16 and he was 17. Their first date was at an Outback Steakhouse — nothing fancy, just the kind of spot every teenager in Ohio has been to. Somehow, it stuck. Things sped up fast, because in 2004, while LeBron was starting his rookie season, Savannah learned she was pregnant. She was still in school and LeBron was just beginning a career under a microscope. It was a scary timing for them, but they figured it out. Their son Bronny was born that October. Two more kids followed in the following years, Bryce in 2007 and Zhuri in 2014. By then, Savannah and LeBron had finally tied the knot in San Diego in 2013, almost a decade after that first dinner.