Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, celebrated her 15th birthday on November 16, 2026. An unseen photograph from the occasion has now surfaced online, giving fans a glimpse of the family celebration. The picture was shared by Shrima Rai, Aishwarya's sister-in-law, as part of a series of photographs documenting her own birthday celebrations and special moments from November.

In the photograph, Aaradhya is seen posing alongside her mother Aishwarya, grandmother Brindya Rai and cousin Shivansh. She wore a white dress paired with a delicate necklace and a tiara. Aishwarya opted for a casual look in black trousers and a sweatshirt, while Shrima wore a printed pantsuit.

Aaradhya Bachchan's 15th birthday

According to reports, Aaradhya celebrated her birthday in a quiet gathering with family members and close friends.

Shrima offered a glimpse of the celebrations through her Instagram post. Her caption read, "Birth-day in my camera roll… Gratitude, flowers, a surprise media post, some indulgence, more flowers and late evening with kids and mil (sic)."

Aaradhya's grandfather, Amitabh Bachchan, also marked the occasion with a birthday message on his personal blog.