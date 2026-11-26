Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian's trip to South Korea for beauty treatments did not go as planned. The sisters recently revisited their experience during an episode of Khloe's podcast, Khloe in Wonder Land, featuring their friend La La Anthony. Khloe revealed that she and Kim experienced unexpected facial swelling and changes after trying several cosmetic procedures during their August 2025 visit.

Recalling the experience, Khloe said they had tried almost everything available during the trip. She told Anthony, "Kim and I came back deformed, you came back beautiful and the plane ride just made it so much worse. Kim looked like Stewie from Family Guy."

Anthony, who accompanied the sisters, also recalled that the group could barely leave their hotel during the trip.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian's Korean beauty treatments: What went wrong?

Khloe explained that the sisters had agreed to several procedures without fully understanding what they involved. A language barrier meant they relied on a translator while communicating with the doctors.

"Day one, we f***ed up our faces, and we were just sitting in the hotel room," Khloe recalled.