Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian's trip to South Korea for beauty treatments did not go as planned. The sisters recently revisited their experience during an episode of Khloe's podcast, Khloe in Wonder Land, featuring their friend La La Anthony. Khloe revealed that she and Kim experienced unexpected facial swelling and changes after trying several cosmetic procedures during their August 2025 visit.
Recalling the experience, Khloe said they had tried almost everything available during the trip. She told Anthony, "Kim and I came back deformed, you came back beautiful and the plane ride just made it so much worse. Kim looked like Stewie from Family Guy."
Anthony, who accompanied the sisters, also recalled that the group could barely leave their hotel during the trip.
Khloe explained that the sisters had agreed to several procedures without fully understanding what they involved. A language barrier meant they relied on a translator while communicating with the doctors.
"Day one, we f***ed up our faces, and we were just sitting in the hotel room," Khloe recalled.
She further explained how they approached the treatments, saying, "If anyone asks, we don't know what we did because we just trusted doctors. There was a translator. We were like, 'OK, sure. This amount, perfect.' You lay on the table, they do some stuff to you, and you're like, 'Oh, that's what we agreed to?'"
The aftermath reportedly alarmed their mother, Kris Jenner. Khloe recalled that Jenner started crying when she saw Kim's face and asked, "Did you ruin it?"
However, the reality star clarified that the effects were temporary. "I'm happy everything came back together," she said while discussing the experience.
Kim had previously documented the August 2025 trip on social media, sharing photographs of herself, Khloe and Anthony wearing SKIMS face wraps aboard a private jet.
Beauty expert Vanessa Lee, who accompanied the sisters, revealed that the trip involved exploring more advanced cosmetic treatments, including technologies for hyperpigmentation, body tightening and biostimulator skin boosters. She also mentioned treatments such as Onda, a microwave-based body-contouring procedure, PicoSure laser and Vivace radiofrequency microneedling. Lee described the trip as an opportunity to explore more invasive procedures and learn about Korean aesthetic innovations. It is unclear which of these treatments Kim and Khloe actually received, or which ones may have caused their temporary facial swelling.
Despite the results, Khloe ended her recollection on a humorous note, joking that the trip was so much fun that they needed to do it again.