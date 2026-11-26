Long before social media turned celebrity relationships into daily spectacles, whispers from 1980s film sets fuelled Bollywood’s greatest off-screen mysteries. Now, cinematographer-filmmaker Lawrence D’Souza has offered a rare, grounded glimpse into the equation between late icon Sridevi and Mithun Chakraborty during the making of their 1989 film Gair Kanooni.

Mithun Chakraborty waited in Sridevi’s make-up room on set

Speaking to host Siddharth Kannan, Lawrence recalled how Mithun—who was married to actor Yogeeta Bali at the time—would regularly drop by the sets. Sometimes arriving during filming and occasionally around pack-up, Mithun would sit patiently in Sridevi’s make-up room. "Everyone knew they were in a relationship. He was married to Yogeeta Bali at the time. Whatever I saw was only on the sets. Mithun da would come over and wait in her make-up room," Lawrence noted, carefully limiting his observations to what he personally witnessed.

Away from the chatter, Sridevi maintained a famously quiet presence on location. Rather than socialising between takes, she preferred sitting alone. "She was a very nice person by nature and quite reserved," Lawrence remembered.