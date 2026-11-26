Long before social media turned celebrity relationships into daily spectacles, whispers from 1980s film sets fuelled Bollywood’s greatest off-screen mysteries. Now, cinematographer-filmmaker Lawrence D’Souza has offered a rare, grounded glimpse into the equation between late icon Sridevi and Mithun Chakraborty during the making of their 1989 film Gair Kanooni.
Speaking to host Siddharth Kannan, Lawrence recalled how Mithun—who was married to actor Yogeeta Bali at the time—would regularly drop by the sets. Sometimes arriving during filming and occasionally around pack-up, Mithun would sit patiently in Sridevi’s make-up room. "Everyone knew they were in a relationship. He was married to Yogeeta Bali at the time. Whatever I saw was only on the sets. Mithun da would come over and wait in her make-up room," Lawrence noted, carefully limiting his observations to what he personally witnessed.
Away from the chatter, Sridevi maintained a famously quiet presence on location. Rather than socialising between takes, she preferred sitting alone. "She was a very nice person by nature and quite reserved," Lawrence remembered.
Even when Mithun repeatedly telephoned during shoots, Sridevi’s discipline never wavered. She would step away to answer his calls, return to deliver her scenes seamlessly and step out again whenever the phone rang.
Other industry insiders have echoed this blend of intense devotion and dedication. Co-star Sujata Mehta previously remarked, "They were madly in love," adding that Sridevi "belonged only to the camera" once filming began. Meanwhile, actor-director Karan Razdan recalled the pair’s fiery passion, noting, "They used to fight all night," yet Mithun’s boundless energy ensured he arrived punctually the next morning.
Together, Sridevi and Mithun headlined beloved 1980s hits including Jaag Utha Insan and Waqt Ki Awaz. Though neither ever publicly confirmed their romance, Sridevi later married producer Boney Kapoor in 1996 before her passing in February 2018.