Did Mithun Chakraborty and Sridevi secretly marry? Inside Bollywood’s most talked-about rumour

What made the rumour believable was the timing and Bollywood’s very public history of complicated relationships. The 1980s industry had already seen headline-grabbing second marriages involving stars like Dharmendra and Hema Malini. So the idea of another secret union did not seem impossible.

According to long-circulating reports, Yogeeta Bali was devastated after hearing of Mithun’s closeness with Sridevi. There were stories claiming she even attempted suicide during this time. Mithun, meanwhile, reportedly refused to leave his family. The superstar was torn between forbidden love and loyalty to his wife.

Industry lore claimed Mithun then became insecure about Sridevi’s growing friendship with Boney Kapoor. And just to reassure him that nothing romantic was happening, Sridevi supposedly tied a rakhi to Boney. The irony is crazy because Sridevi would later marry Boney Kapoor in 1996.