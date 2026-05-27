Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane renew wedding vows on 25th anniversary, celebrate love with family

On their silver wedding anniversary, Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane marked their bond by renewing their vows amidst their family members and near and dear ones with flowers. The actor took to Instagram to share a video of this ceremony in which he had expressed his thoughts about marriage and spirituality through a note.
The video was accompanied by an emotionally penned note in Hindi by Ashutosh describing their 25-year long relationship together. He said, “Time filled with joy passes quickly; one hardly realises when it slips away. It feels like only yesterday, but today marks 25 years of my marriage with my beloved Renuka ji. Based on the experiences of the past 25 years with the respected Renuka ji, I can say that marriage is not about changing each other’s personality, but about helping one another grow, evolve and refine themselves.” Veteran actor Gajraj Rao and Shilpa Shetty also congratulated them on the comments section.
In addition, the War 2 referred to marriage as a holy union as well as an amalgamation of two rivers. Moreover, Ashutosh expressed gratitude to his family members, friends, and spiritual mentor for all their blessings.
It all started when Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane met at the premiere show of their filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s movie, Jayate, in the late 1990s. It was Rajeshwari Sachdev, actress and singer, who brought them together. Their first casual meeting eventually grew to something very special indeed.
Ashutosh Rana had previously said that they fell in love due to extensive talks over the phone. They tied the knot after dating for almost three years in 2001. Renuka had mentioned in an earlier interview that they had been unwilling to get married despite being in love. It was joked by her that she finally consented to get married as she wanted kids while Ashutosh took the decision on getting blessings from his guru.