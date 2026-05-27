Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane renew wedding vows on 25th anniversary, celebrate love with family

On their silver wedding anniversary, Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane marked their bond by renewing their vows amidst their family members and near and dear ones with flowers. The actor took to Instagram to share a video of this ceremony in which he had expressed his thoughts about marriage and spirituality through a note.

Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane shared the moment on social media with fans

The video was accompanied by an emotionally penned note in Hindi by Ashutosh describing their 25-year long relationship together. He said, “Time filled with joy passes quickly; one hardly realises when it slips away. It feels like only yesterday, but today marks 25 years of my marriage with my beloved Renuka ji. Based on the experiences of the past 25 years with the respected Renuka ji, I can say that marriage is not about changing each other’s personality, but about helping one another grow, evolve and refine themselves.” Veteran actor Gajraj Rao and Shilpa Shetty also congratulated them on the comments section.