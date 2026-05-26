Jonas Brothers’ family restaurant Nellie’s Southern Kitchen closes its Las Vegas branch

The Jonas Brothers’ family inspired restaurant is closing after having a great run for four years. The restaurant Nellie’s Southern Kitchen, co-owned by the parents of the musical trio served some of the elegant recipes from the family’s legacy and now has shut its doors on May 25.

Jonas Brothers’ family restaurant ends chapter in Las Vegas

The family restaurant opened its Las Vegas location at The District in MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip on June 4, 2022, and announced on May 15, 2026, that it would be closing that branch.

A statement by a spokesperson in an interview said, “We are grateful to our dedicated staff and loyal guests who filled that space with so many unforgettable moments over the years.” Explaining the reason for the closure he added, “As our lease approached its expiration, we made a strategic decision about where to focus our long-term efforts. We invite everyone to visit our founding location in Belmont, NC, now celebrating a decade of great food and Southern hospitality.”