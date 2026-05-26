Jonas Brothers’ family restaurant Nellie’s Southern Kitchen closes its Las Vegas branch

The Jonas Brothers’ family inspired restaurant is closing after having a great run for four years. The restaurant Nellie’s Southern Kitchen, co-owned by the parents of the musical trio served some of the elegant recipes from the family’s legacy and now has shut its doors on May 25.
The family restaurant opened its Las Vegas location at The District in MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip on June 4, 2022, and announced on May 15, 2026, that it would be closing that branch.
A statement by a spokesperson in an interview said, “We are grateful to our dedicated staff and loyal guests who filled that space with so many unforgettable moments over the years.” Explaining the reason for the closure he added, “As our lease approached its expiration, we made a strategic decision about where to focus our long-term efforts. We invite everyone to visit our founding location in Belmont, NC, now celebrating a decade of great food and Southern hospitality.”
Nellie’s Southern Kitchen is named in honour of Jonas brothers’ father Kevin Jonas Sr. 's late grandmother, with its first location opening in 2016 in Belmont, North Carolina, his hometown. Later the Las Vegas branch was opened in order to have an expansion. Talking to the media about the family’s vision behind the restaurant, Kevin Sr. said, “We want you to find that Southern hospitality and comfort that my grandmother represented. My great-grandmother shared her recipes with my grandmother who shared them with my mother who shared them with our chefs”.
Over the years, the restaurant has shared the family’s recipes with the world, preserving the emotions behind them. Kevin Sr. added, “We have protected the natural recipes and made sure that our professional chefs at Nellie's knew how to make them like my family before figuring out how to serve them to our customers”.
The Jonas Brothers performed there on several occasions, making the restaurant feel like their own stage. However, as time went on, things eventually changed, and as for them, the restaurant will always have their hearts.