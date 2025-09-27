Boney Kapoor reveals ex-wife Mona Shourie bought his and Sridevi’s wedding rings

Boney also praised his first wife Mona for her extraordinary grace in handling the situation. He also expressed his gratitude towards her,and said that she never turned the children against him. Both Arjun and Anshula were raised with love, maturity and respect.

Eventually, both the families found peace after Mona's public pain and his relationship Sridevi which was mired as public controversy. Even after Sridevi's untimely death in 2018, Boney continued to honor her memory while embracing a unified family dynamic. He also mentioned that he feels blessed that today, all four of her children, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor, are together in one family.