Celebs

Boney Kapoor reveals ex-wife Mona Shourie bought his and Sridevi’s wedding rings

Boney Kapoor reveals that his ex-wife Mona Shourie bought the wedding rings for him and Sridevi, opening up about family struggles, love and eventual unity
Boney Kapoor says Mona Shourie bought his and Sridevi’s wedding rings
Ex-wife Mona Shourie purchased Boney Kapoor wedding rings with SrideviX
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Bollywood's most prominent producer, Boney Kapoor known for his iconic blockbusters recently revealed a deeply personal chapter from his life. In a recent conversation with Chanda Kochhar on her YouTube channel, the producer reflected on the complexities of his two marriages. First to Mona Shourie Kapoor in 1983, and later to legendary star Sridevi in 1996.

Boney Kapoor reveals his first wife brought wedding rings for him and Sridevi

"I told my first wife. I had confessed to her. Look at this ring I’m wearing and the one Sridevi was wearing. Both were bought by Mona....She brought the children up without creating any kind of hatred toward me or the other kids," he revealed. Boney also revealed the emotional toll of balancing two sides when Sridevi lost both her parents, "I have a letter from Arjun (Kapoor) where he asked me, ‘Why don’t you come home?’ I used to feel bad. What could I do? I was divided. On one side was my wife (Sridevi), and on the other side were my kids. I couldn’t leave her alone." He also added that while the children's had their mother and grandparents with them, the separation still affected them deeply.

Boney Kapoor says Mona Shourie bought his and Sridevi’s wedding rings
Boney Kapoor recalls memory from 1990 of wife Sridevi on 62nd birth anniversary

Boney also praised his first wife Mona for her extraordinary grace in handling the situation. He also expressed his gratitude towards her,and said that she never turned the children against him. Both Arjun and Anshula were raised with love, maturity and respect.

Eventually, both the families found peace after Mona's public pain and his relationship Sridevi which was mired as public controversy. Even after Sridevi's untimely death in 2018, Boney continued to honor her memory while embracing a unified family dynamic. He also mentioned that he feels blessed that today, all four of her children, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor, are together in one family.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Boney Kapoor says Mona Shourie bought his and Sridevi’s wedding rings
Janhvi Kapoor in talks to play Sridevi’s twin role in Chaalbaaz
Sridevi
boney kapoor

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com