Boney Kapoor recalls memory from 1990 of wife Sridevi on 62nd birth anniversary

On the late legendary actress Sridevi’s 62nd birth anniversary on Wednesday, filmmaker Boney Kapoor took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about a cherished memory from 1990, when his wife mistook a compliment for teasing.

Boney took to Instagram, where he shared an old picture from Sridevi’s 27th birthday in 1990. He revealed that at her birthday party in Chennai, he wished her a “happy 26th birthday” on purpose, which the late star misunderstood and thought he was teasing her.

In the throwback image, the actress appears to be warning Boney with a smile about teasing her. For the caption, Boney shared, “In 1990 her birthday party in chennai when I wished her happy 26th birthday while it was her 27th birthday to make her feel that she had gone younger & it was a compliment , that with every passing day she is getting younger but she taught (thought) I was teasing her.”

Boney often shares photographs of Sridevi and shares anecdotes about their old days on social media. Last month, he posted a throwback picture of Sridevi from before they got married. For the caption, Boney wrote: “Watching meeeee and smiling, this was before we got married.”