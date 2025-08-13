TN govt permits special shows for superstar Rajinikanth’s Coolie on opening day

The move comes in response to the massive demand for tickets, with trade analysts predicting record-breaking box office collections for the opening weekend. The government, while granting permission, has also directed theatre owners and multiplex operators to take adequate safety measures to prevent overcrowding. Authorities have advised cinema complexes to manage queues efficiently, ensure smooth ticket checking, and deploy additional security to handle the expected rush.

Given Rajinikanth’s massive fan base and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s recent track record of hits, advance bookings for Coolie have already seen an overwhelming response in several cities.

Many single-screen theatres and multiplexes are reportedly sold out for the first day, while fan clubs are organising celebrations, including early morning shows, cut-outs and cultural events. With government clearance for special shows, Coolie is set for a grand release in Tamil Nadu and beyond, marking yet another milestone in Rajinikanth’s storied career.

Singapore firm offers paid holiday for its Tamil workers to watch Rajinikanth’s Coolie

In another news, if reports doing the rounds on social media are to be believed, a firm in Singapore has now announced a paid holiday for its Tamil workers to enable them to watch Superstar Rajinikanth’s Coolie on the first day of its release!

What’s more, the firm has also announced that it would offer first day first show tickets to its workers and also provide them with 30 Singaporean dollars each towards food and beverage costs. The company called this “an activity under workers welfare and stress management.” A copy of the announcement notice put out by the company is now doing rounds on the Internet with several fans in India liking the post.