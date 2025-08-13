The sound of unconditional love: Akanksha Bhandari on her new single

Akanksha Bhandari’s new single Main Hoon Hi Kya is a gentle, breezy track that beautifully captures the feeling of unconditional love, whether it’s for a partner, a family member or even a furry friend. With its minimal acoustic production and emotionally rich melody, the song lets the sentiment take centre stage. For Akanksha, the track is especially personal as she dedicates it to her adopted dog, who has become a source of comfort and healing in her life. We catch up with the singer to talk about the inspiration behind the track, her evolving musicality, how music helps her process emotions and lots more...

The song is such a tender and introspective track. What was the first spark or emotion that led to its creation?

It’s a beautiful, breezy track. The first time I heard it, I felt instantly at peace. It made me genuinely happy. There’s something so feel-good about it. It speaks of love, especially the kind that’s unconditional, the kind you have for your people.

The song touches on the idea of selfless devotion. Was there a personal experience that inspired this feeling?

Yes, it’s about unconditional love, whether it’s for your partner, your family or even your dog. For me, I’ve actually dedicated this song to my dog. He’s become such an important part of my life since I adopted him. The kind of love we share is beyond words — it’s pure, it’s constant and it’s deeply personal. So yes, the song is very much inspired by that feeling.

Were there any specific instruments or sounds that you felt were essential to bringing this track to life?

I wanted to keep the production minimal because the melody itself is quite strong and stands on its own. So we kept it simple, with just guitars and a few subtle pads here and there. Honestly, the song didn’t need much else. But we did experiment a little with the humming section by adding a different vocal texture, which is actually someone else’s voice. That was a deliberate choice to give it a unique feel.