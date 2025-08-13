The sound of unconditional love: Akanksha Bhandari on her new single

Akanksha Bhandari’s new single Main Hoon Hi Kya is a gentle, breezy track that beautifully captures the feeling of unconditional love, whether it’s for a partner, a family member or even a furry friend. With its minimal acoustic production and emotionally rich melody, the song lets the sentiment take centre stage. For Akanksha, the track is especially personal as she dedicates it to her adopted dog, who has become a source of comfort and healing in her life. We catch up with the singer to talk about the inspiration behind the track, her evolving musicality, how music helps her process emotions and lots more...
The song is such a tender and introspective track. What was the first spark or emotion that led to its creation?
It’s a beautiful, breezy track. The first time I heard it, I felt instantly at peace. It made me genuinely happy. There’s something so feel-good about it. It speaks of love, especially the kind that’s unconditional, the kind you have for your people.
The song touches on the idea of selfless devotion. Was there a personal experience that inspired this feeling?
Yes, it’s about unconditional love, whether it’s for your partner, your family or even your dog. For me, I’ve actually dedicated this song to my dog. He’s become such an important part of my life since I adopted him. The kind of love we share is beyond words — it’s pure, it’s constant and it’s deeply personal. So yes, the song is very much inspired by that feeling.
Were there any specific instruments or sounds that you felt were essential to bringing this track to life?
I wanted to keep the production minimal because the melody itself is quite strong and stands on its own. So we kept it simple, with just guitars and a few subtle pads here and there. Honestly, the song didn’t need much else. But we did experiment a little with the humming section by adding a different vocal texture, which is actually someone else’s voice. That was a deliberate choice to give it a unique feel.
How do you think Main Hoon Hi Kya fits into your larger body of work? Does it represent a shift in your sound or songwriting?
I love exploring different genres. While I’m currently leaning more towards Punjabi pop, if I really like a song and its melody, I don’t think about the genre or the language, I just go with the feel. So even if it’s a Hindi track that’s not folk or not in the space I’m currently exploring, I’ll still go for it if it connects with me. That’s how it was with this song. There wasn’t a major shift in terms of sound, but it felt right.
You’ve mentioned that the song connects deeply with your experience of adopting a dog. Can you tell us more about how that relationship influenced your songwriting?
I’ve had dogs before in my hometown but back then my family mostly took care of them. This time, I’ve adopted a dog and taken full responsibility and the connection I feel with him is unlike anything I’ve experienced before. I don’t know why, but I’ve never felt this kind of love for anyone — of course, apart from my family and my partner. I always wanted a dog, but I never imagined he would become such an important part of my life. Now, I honestly can’t picture life without him. He’s given me so much love and has helped ease my anxiety in a way I never thought possible. He doesn’t let me dwell on negative thoughts. He’s truly changed my life for the better.
What’s something you’ve discovered about yourself through the process of creating this song?
Each time I try a different kind of song or genre, I discover that I can adapt and be a part of any musical space. It pushes me to explore different vocal tonalities and that’s been a big learning for me. From a musicality perspective, this song helped me realise that versatility is something I truly enjoy exploring.
Main Hoon Hi Kya is streaming on all audio platforms.
