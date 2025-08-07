Natasha Trikha set to release her debut single Tere Bina

From the vibrant streets of Chicago to the dynamic cultural scene of London, Natasha Trikha is on a mission to share her voice with the world. The Indo-Western singer is now gearing up for the release of her much-anticipated debut single, Tere Bina, which is all set to drop across all digital platforms on August 8, accompanied by a music video premiere on YouTube.

Natasha Trikha debuts with soulful single Tere Bina

Produced by hitmaker Shaye, the track is a smooth, catchy love song with a modern flair, which is tailormade for repeated listening. The song fuses Bollywood soul with contemporary pop sensibilities, and Natasha brings her signature emotional depth and effortless charm to a sound that’s both familiar and new.

Throwing light on the song, Natasha tells us, “The melody came together in just 10 minutes with Shaye, it felt completely organic. I wanted the song to be easy-going and emotional at the same time. It’s not sung in just one tone, because love itself isn’t one-dimensional. It can be longing, heartbreak, or pure joy. I wanted to leave space for people to feel what they want to feel. Especially for my first song, I didn’t want to dictate emotion. I wanted it to resonate freely. And I aimed for a sound that could connect globally.”