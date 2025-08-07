Natasha Trikha set to release her debut single Tere Bina

From the vibrant streets of Chicago to the dynamic cultural scene of London, Natasha Trikha is on a mission to share her voice with the world. The Indo-Western singer is now gearing up for the release of her much-anticipated debut single, Tere Bina, which is all set to drop across all digital platforms on August 8, accompanied by a music video premiere on YouTube.
Produced by hitmaker Shaye, the track is a smooth, catchy love song with a modern flair, which is tailormade for repeated listening. The song fuses Bollywood soul with contemporary pop sensibilities, and Natasha brings her signature emotional depth and effortless charm to a sound that’s both familiar and new.
Throwing light on the song, Natasha tells us, “The melody came together in just 10 minutes with Shaye, it felt completely organic. I wanted the song to be easy-going and emotional at the same time. It’s not sung in just one tone, because love itself isn’t one-dimensional. It can be longing, heartbreak, or pure joy. I wanted to leave space for people to feel what they want to feel. Especially for my first song, I didn’t want to dictate emotion. I wanted it to resonate freely. And I aimed for a sound that could connect globally.”
Interestingly, Natasha’s musical roots run deep. The young singer began training in Hindustani classical music and Kathak at just four years old, giving her performances a unique blend of technical finesse and expressive storytelling. Her big break came in 2012 when she won a singing competition, where she performed in front of a crowd of over 30,000 and opened for her idol, Shreya Ghoshal. That same year, her performance at Chicago Indian Icon went viral, racking up over 4 million views on YouTube.
Since then, Natasha has captivated audiences across the globe, sharing the stage with celebrated artistes like Sukhwinder Singh, Neha Kakkar, and Mika Singh. Though she once worked as an IT consultant, she eventually traded spreadsheets for stages to fully embrace her passion for music.
Today, Natasha performs at concerts, festivals, weddings, corporate events, and cultural galas. She’s also working on her debut album and leads Lori Academy, where she mentors aspiring singers in the art of Bollywood music.
