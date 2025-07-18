From Chennai to the Musikverein: Atul Isaac Jacob becomes first musician from the city to conduct at Vienna’s iconic concert hall

A

The children I worked with were aged between 8 and 11, and they were from all around the world, including Korea, Japan, Taiwan, China, Los Angeles, and some from Vienna itself. They had to go through an audition based on certain parameters and were later selected to perform piano concertos of an exceptionally high standard. The experience felt a bit daunting, as they were required to play one movement from each of the piano concertos by Mozart, Haydn, and Beethoven. A few even performed vocal and cello pieces.

Interestingly, the students were well-acquainted with music of such complexity, and their preparation was astronomically high. Their teachers came from diverse methodologies of teaching, primarily Russian and American. With that level of preparation, auditioning and being accepted into a programme in Vienna was a significant achievement.

There were four sets of concerts, 14 children for two weeks, totalling around 28 students. There were two guest performers as well, bringing the number to about 30. Each week, the repertoire varied slightly to match the students' capabilities.

Interestingly, this wasn’t a competition. Upon arrival in Vienna, they underwent three days of intense masterclasses led by professors from the piano department at the University of Music and Performing Arts. These children, performing from memory, handled highly advanced repertoire across different styles and eras. For example, when performing Mozart or Haydn, students had to consider the instruments of that time, like the harpsichord, and interpret their pieces accordingly, even though they were playing on modern pianos.

As the conductor, I had the opportunity to sit in on these sessions, which was incredibly valuable for learning the nuances and techniques of performance. Vienna is renowned for its rich musical heritage, and it's this deep-rooted tradition that makes the Vienna Philharmonic one of the top orchestras in the world.

Day five marked the first time the children sat in with the orchestra. This was a major milestone, especially considering that piano concertos are vastly different from solo piano pieces. A piano concerto is essentially a musical conversation between the soloist and the orchestra. There are moments when only the piano plays and others when both piano and orchestra interact, so the dynamic is constantly shifting, filled with subtle nuances.

For young musicians at this level, performing such advanced repertoire is a significant challenge. In some sections, like cadenzas, the soloist has room to improvise and showcase their skill. But outside of those moments, the music follows a specific tempo and style, shaped by the orchestra and conductor. These aspects were carefully taught in the masterclasses.