Handmade heritage: A journey into Karigar Bazaar

Hands-on craft workshops invite the public to roll up their sleeves — from block printing tote bags and pouch painting to mandala coaster creation, diary binding, fridge magnet crafting and retro letter writing. All workshops are beginner-friendly, open to all ages and available on select dates.

Adding rhythm to the bazaar are daily live performances, from Kabir bhajans by Ravi Das Gangapari and Rajasthani string puppetry by Vinod Bhatt, to the haunting desert melodies of Gajee Khan, the Manganiyar Ensemble and Adhyaay’s Bengaluru-style desi rap. A sprawling regional food court serves everything from laddus and pickles to dosas and fusion chaats. Intentional in curation and inclusive in spirit, the bazaar blends veteran artisans with emerging talent, tribal forms with contemporary design. “We didn’t just select for skill — we selected for story,” Aamir adds.

In an era of fast fashion and factory-made, Karigar Bazaar invites you to slow down — to touch, listen, savour and meet the hands that make. Here, every stitch carries a story. And every object holds a soul.

INR 50 onwards. August 9 to 17, 11 am to 8 pm. At Jayamahal Palace Hotel, Jayamahal.

