Handmade heritage: A journey into Karigar Bazaar

Karigar Bazaar brings over 140 artisans from across India and beyond to Bengaluru for a celebration of traditional crafts and live demonstrations
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Under the open skies and archways of Jayamahal Palace, Bengaluru transforms into a living museum of India’s handmade heritage. Karigar Bazaar — brings together over 140 artisans from 26 Indian states and union territories — and a special inter national presence from Afghanistan — in what promises to be one of the city’s most expansive and immersive craft festivals yet.

But scale alone doesn’t define the experience. “This is an ecosystem of encounters,” says Aamir Khan, founder of Karigar Bazaar. “More than 80 of our artisans are visiting Bengaluru — and any such urban platform — for the first time. Many are state and national awardees who’ve spent decades refining their craft.” This year’s edition hums with activity. Visitors can watch live demonstrations of bhujodi weaving, Mirzapur rugmaking, lac bangle crafting, wire art, tassel work, wood carving and the enthralling kavad storytelling tradition. The lineup includes renowned names like Javed A Luhar, a copper bell-maker from Kutch and folk painters Mamani and Munshi Chitrakar from West Bengal’s Naya village.

Hands-on craft workshops invite the public to roll up their sleeves — from block printing tote bags and pouch painting to mandala coaster creation, diary binding, fridge magnet crafting and retro letter writing. All workshops are beginner-friendly, open to all ages and available on select dates.

Adding rhythm to the bazaar are daily live performances, from Kabir bhajans by Ravi Das Gangapari and Rajasthani string puppetry by Vinod Bhatt, to the haunting desert melodies of Gajee Khan, the Manganiyar Ensemble and Adhyaay’s Bengaluru-style desi rap. A sprawling regional food court serves everything from laddus and pickles to dosas and fusion chaats. Intentional in curation and inclusive in spirit, the bazaar blends veteran artisans with emerging talent, tribal forms with contemporary design. “We didn’t just select for skill — we selected for story,” Aamir adds.

In an era of fast fashion and factory-made, Karigar Bazaar invites you to slow down — to touch, listen, savour and meet the hands that make. Here, every stitch carries a story. And every object holds a soul.

INR 50 onwards. August 9 to 17, 11 am to 8 pm. At Jayamahal Palace Hotel, Jayamahal.

Written by: Isha Parvatiyar

