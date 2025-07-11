Celebrate this rainy week with this tea festival in Bengaluru

Whether you refer to it as tea, chai, cha, or chaya, this warm, milky, sweet drink is the ultimate pick-me-up. It is perfect after a long day or to break one of Bengaluru’s characteristic rainy afternoons. If earthy flavours are more to your liking, then green tea and matcha are great alternatives to sip and read. And, naturally, black tea, well-brewed, gives a pungent kick to the senses.

Tea enthusiasts reunite: Celebration at in Bengaluru

Atta Galatta invites everyone with a taste for tea to a special celebration on July 12 to commemorate this supremely versatile beverage. Guests will be able to interact with other tea enthusiasts. The event includes an interesting curation of books on tea, blind dates with books that come with free tea sachets, and small entrepreneurs with a range of associated products available for sale. Entry to this exciting celebration is free.