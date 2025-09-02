Janhvi Kapoor in talks to play Sridevi’s twin role in Chaalbaaz

Janhvi Kapoor is most likely to step into her mother Sridevi's legendary shoes for the remake of her iconic film Chaalbaaz. The movie is till date considered one of the most iconic film of her time. Earlier the remake was announced with Shraddha Kapoor in the lead for the project, but it did not get materialize. Now recent reports suggest that Janhvi may take on the double role that won Sridevi the Filmfare Best Actress Award back in her time 1989.
One of the source has quoted to a media outlet, “For Janhvi, Chaalbaaz is a lot more than just a film. It's an emotion. She has jumped onto the chance of playing the lead role in Chaalbaaz, but is treading this with utmost caution.” The source further revealed that Janhvi has been weighing her decision carefully: “She is taking opinions from people around for the Chaalbaaz remake. She is excited, but is also wary of all the comparisons. She is expected to take a call on the Chaalbaaz remake by the end of September.”
However, her casting for the iconic role has triggered a mix of online reactions. Many fans believe it is impossible to recreate the magic of Sridevi’s iconic performance. One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “WHATTTTT ??????????? NO WAYYYYY!!!! SACRILEGE !!!! Please do not desecrate my childhood memories and beloved movies.” Another critic bluntly remarked, “Single role hota nae hai double karaoge?" One more added, “If she takes up the project it's Obvious that she cannot match Sridevi performance Her trools Gets doubled."
Chaalbaaz holds a special place in the hearts of Indian audience for Sridevi's impeccable acting. Her ability to slide into contrasting characters were commendable indeed. She starred alongside Rajinikanth and Sunny Deol and the film showcased her versatility. It ultimately cemented her as one of Bollywood’s finest performers.
Janhvi Kapoor has been steadily carving her path in the Bollywood with films like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Mili. Now taking on the role from Chaalbaaz would mean carrying forward her mother's legacy. As anticipation builds, all eyes are now on whether Janhvi will officially step into the project or step away from comparisons too big to ignore.