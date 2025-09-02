Janhvi Kapoor in talks to play Sridevi’s twin role in Chaalbaaz

One of the source has quoted to a media outlet, “For Janhvi, Chaalbaaz is a lot more than just a film. It's an emotion. She has jumped onto the chance of playing the lead role in Chaalbaaz, but is treading this with utmost caution.” The source further revealed that Janhvi has been weighing her decision carefully: “She is taking opinions from people around for the Chaalbaaz remake. She is excited, but is also wary of all the comparisons. She is expected to take a call on the Chaalbaaz remake by the end of September.”

However, her casting for the iconic role has triggered a mix of online reactions. Many fans believe it is impossible to recreate the magic of Sridevi’s iconic performance. One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “WHATTTTT ??????????? NO WAYYYYY!!!! SACRILEGE !!!! Please do not desecrate my childhood memories and beloved movies.” Another critic bluntly remarked, “Single role hota nae hai double karaoge?" One more added, “If she takes up the project it's Obvious that she cannot match Sridevi performance Her trools Gets doubled."