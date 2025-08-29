Celebs

Param Sundari: How much did Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor get paid?

Sidharth and Janhvi reportedly earned some big bucks for the movie!
Param sundari movie song lyrics
How much did Sidharth and Janhvi get paid for their roles in Param Sundari?X
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, is catching a lot of attention. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the movie is centres around a North Indian boy and a South Indian girl.

Here’s how much Sidharth and Janhvi charged for their roles in Param Sundari

A report suggests that the movie was made on a medium budget of ₹40- ₹50 crores, but the makers have not issued an official statement on the film's budget.

Set for an end-of-August release (August 29), Param Sundari is set to compete with two high-budget movies, War 2 and Coolie, which were made on a budget of ₹400 crore and ₹350–400 crore respectively.

Another report stated that Sidharth has been paid ₹10-12 crore to play the character of Param, while Sundari, played by Janhvi Kapoor, earned the actress somewhere between ₹4-5 crores reportedly. 

Other than them, the cast includes Sanjay Kapoor, Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh as Jaggi, Abhishek Banerjee as Shekhar and Inayat Verma.

Param sundari poster
Here’s how much Sidharth and Janhvi charged for their roles in Param SundariX

Backed by Maddock Films, the production house celebrated for its unique storytelling and for building the successful Stree Universe that blends horror with comedy, Param Sundari takes a different route. Made on a medium budget, the film leans on the breathtaking visuals of coastal Kerala and places strong emphasis on the chemistry between its leads, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, to drive its narrative.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Param sundari movie song lyrics
Param Sundari's love ballad Sunn Mere Yaar Ve highlights a new side of Aditya Rikhari
Sidharth Malhotra
Jahnvi Kapoor
param sundari

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com