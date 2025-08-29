Param Sundari: How much did Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor get paid?

Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, is catching a lot of attention. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the movie is centres around a North Indian boy and a South Indian girl.

Here’s how much Sidharth and Janhvi charged for their roles in Param Sundari

A report suggests that the movie was made on a medium budget of ₹40- ₹50 crores, but the makers have not issued an official statement on the film's budget.

Set for an end-of-August release (August 29), Param Sundari is set to compete with two high-budget movies, War 2 and Coolie, which were made on a budget of ₹400 crore and ₹350–400 crore respectively.

Another report stated that Sidharth has been paid ₹10-12 crore to play the character of Param, while Sundari, played by Janhvi Kapoor, earned the actress somewhere between ₹4-5 crores reportedly.

Other than them, the cast includes Sanjay Kapoor, Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh as Jaggi, Abhishek Banerjee as Shekhar and Inayat Verma.