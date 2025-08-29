Param Sundari: How much did Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor get paid?

Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, is catching a lot of attention. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the movie is centres around a North Indian boy and a South Indian girl.
A report suggests that the movie was made on a medium budget of ₹40- ₹50 crores, but the makers have not issued an official statement on the film's budget.
Set for an end-of-August release (August 29), Param Sundari is set to compete with two high-budget movies, War 2 and Coolie, which were made on a budget of ₹400 crore and ₹350–400 crore respectively.
Another report stated that Sidharth has been paid ₹10-12 crore to play the character of Param, while Sundari, played by Janhvi Kapoor, earned the actress somewhere between ₹4-5 crores reportedly.
Other than them, the cast includes Sanjay Kapoor, Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh as Jaggi, Abhishek Banerjee as Shekhar and Inayat Verma.
Backed by Maddock Films, the production house celebrated for its unique storytelling and for building the successful Stree Universe that blends horror with comedy, Param Sundari takes a different route. Made on a medium budget, the film leans on the breathtaking visuals of coastal Kerala and places strong emphasis on the chemistry between its leads, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, to drive its narrative.