Param Sundari's love ballad Sunn Mere Yaar Ve highlights a new side of Aditya Rikhari

The music of Param Sundari has been a talking point since its release, because of its varied sonic range and how its effortless blends nostalgia with contemporary vibe. After the twin success of Pardesiya and the trending sensation Bheegi Saree, the third track from the film got dropped today and it’s a marked departure from the first two tracks. The composer duo Sachin Jigar has roped in the the very popular singer Aditya Rikhari for the third track, Sunn Mere Yaar Ve.
If Pardesiya was a hark-back to the soft love song of 90s, and Bheegi Saaree was a sizzling ode to the classic rain song of Bollywood, this song is a very urban love song, with a fresh contemporary vibe.
The video has Sidharth Malhotra lip-syncing to Aditya’s soulful voice as he expresses his love for Janhvi Kapoor's Sundari. With its catchy hook line, words that will resonate with Gen-Z audiences and strong visuals, Sunn Mere Yaar Ve promises to be the next favourite from the album, striking a chord with music lovers across all moods.
Aditya, sharing his excitement, said: “Being a part of Param Sundari feels truly special. Sunn Mere Yaar Ve is my new Bollywood song, and I’m grateful to be a part of this film that I was really looking forward to as the audience. It was great to collaborating with Sachin–Jigar, whom I deeply respect, and I can’t wait for the listeners to vibe with the song the way we did while creating it.”
Sidharth Malhotra, praising Aditya’s voice and the song, said: “Sunn Mere Yaar Ve is my kind of love song—the kind that lingers long after you’ve heard it. To bring this emotion alive on screen was truly special, and I’ve always felt that love melodies have a unique place in my journey.”
Three songs in, and the trailer opening to an overwhelming response , Param Sundari continues to build anticipation, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the full album and full film experience
