Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra enjoy chaat before Param Sundari

Just days ago, Janhvi and Sidharth had been seen at the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh, seeking blessings ahead of their film’s release. For Janhvi, the visit was especially emotional as it coincided with her late mother, Sridevi’s birthday.

The trailer of Param Sundari, which dropped on August 12, has already created a stir online. The film tells a North-South love story set against the lush backdrops of Kerala, weaving together culture and tradition. Audiences have been quick to note the crackling chemistry between Janhvi and Sidharth, with many calling them one of the most exciting pairings of the year.