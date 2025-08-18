Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra enjoy chaat before Param Sundari

Bollywood’s newest on-screen duo, Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, are serving up more than just romance in their upcoming film Param Sundari. While promoting the film in Lucknow, the actors took a delicious detour to Royale Chaat, one of the city’s most loved food spots and relished spicy plates of local favourites.
The video of their foodie pitstop has been making the rounds on social media.
Just days ago, Janhvi and Sidharth had been seen at the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh, seeking blessings ahead of their film’s release. For Janhvi, the visit was especially emotional as it coincided with her late mother, Sridevi’s birthday.
The trailer of Param Sundari, which dropped on August 12, has already created a stir online. The film tells a North-South love story set against the lush backdrops of Kerala, weaving together culture and tradition. Audiences have been quick to note the crackling chemistry between Janhvi and Sidharth, with many calling them one of the most exciting pairings of the year.
Janhvi has described her character, Sundari, as one close to her heart, especially given her own South Indian heritage. Meanwhile, Sidharth said he was drawn to the film’s classic romance told with a contemporary flair, highlighting the magic of love that bridges two different worlds.
Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Maddock films, Param Sundari is gearing up for its big theatrical release on August 29, 2025. With the trailer already building buzz, the chaat stopover in Lucknow only added to the excitement, showing fans a playful glimpse of the stars off-screen.