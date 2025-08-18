Should you wash your hair every time you workout?

Does your hair need a wash after every workout session?

In all honestly, the answer to this question depends on two primary factors, First, was your workout heavy or light, which would give you an idea of sweat build-up. Second, is your hair straight, silky, curly, thick etc.

Apart from the type of workout, you also need to be aware of your sweat patterns. If you tend to sweat a lot on a regular basis, then you might have to opt for a hair wash every time you step out of a workout session. This is done to avoid the buildup of sweat and oil which in turn leads to forming a layer on the scalp. This layer can turn harmful and cause seborrheic dermatitis, scalp infections, hair thinning and ultimately hair loss. In fact, dermatitis in its chronic form is not just limited to the scalp but extends to itchy infections to the back of your neck, shoulders and can lead to other dermatological problems if not controlled at the earliest.

Thus to sum it up, only if you have excessive sweat build up then you should go for frequent hair washing. Or else, you can try any of the alternative options and go for washes two to three times a week. If you have thick, coily hair, then once or twice a week works.