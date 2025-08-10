What are protective hairstyles and how can they help your hair?

Your hair goes through a lot on a daily basis. From facing polluted air to dealing with scalp oil and grease, it has experienced it all. Managing long hair is especially challenging.

This is why you need protective hairstyles. Not only do they protect your hair from weather-related damage, but they also retain hair length and promote growth by minimising breakage.

Protective hairstyles support hair growth by minimising breakage and damage

Styled hair looks great, but you still have to undo the hairstyle and get all that hairspray and products washed out to let your scalp and hair breathe.

Hair breakage happens due to tangling, breaking, friction, frizzing, pulling and bending. It can happen from constantly getting tangled in your clothes, hair ties or even your sleeping pillowcase.

The job of protective hairstyles is to keep your hair up and off your body. That way the ends of your hair strands remain safeguarded from friction and weather elements.