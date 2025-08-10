What are protective hairstyles and how can they help your hair?

Your hair goes through a lot on a daily basis. From facing polluted air to dealing with scalp oil and grease, it has experienced it all. Managing long hair is especially challenging.
This is why you need protective hairstyles. Not only do they protect your hair from weather-related damage, but they also retain hair length and promote growth by minimising breakage.
Styled hair looks great, but you still have to undo the hairstyle and get all that hairspray and products washed out to let your scalp and hair breathe.
Hair breakage happens due to tangling, breaking, friction, frizzing, pulling and bending. It can happen from constantly getting tangled in your clothes, hair ties or even your sleeping pillowcase.
The job of protective hairstyles is to keep your hair up and off your body. That way the ends of your hair strands remain safeguarded from friction and weather elements.
What hairstyle suits your hair best?
This depends on your hair type, lifestyle and how well you maintain your hair. Braids, twists, locs, weaves and wigs are some common protective styles for natural hair.
Styles like box braids, two-strand twists and faux locs are also quite popular. Loose twists and low-tension braids are the least damaging and can be helpful to try before you sleep.
Loose buns, low ponytails and heatless curl wraps are some low-effort hairstyles that you can try if your hair is more straight, thin or slightly wavy.
Prep your hair before you try a certain style. Deep condition your hair to reduce the risk of breakage and ensure that the style is not too tight on your scalp.
If you are getting it done by a technician, ensure that they are qualified and check reviews before you book their service.
Last but not the least, make sure to maintain your hair once you get it done. Hydrate your hair on a regular basis and clarify your scalp using a clarifying shampoo to get rid of dead skin cells and other products.
Once you're ready to take your hair out, take care to detangle gently and address breakage. If you have someone to help you out, that may be helpful.
Besides this, try to use a silk pillowcase or sleeping cap and tie your hair with silk scrunchies to protect your hair. Use hair oil or hair masks when you can to nourish your hair better.
