Shaving or plucking: What works for your facial hair?

If you want your skin to be left undisturbed for at least a month, have high pain tolerance, and have patience to manoeuvre the process, then go for plucking. This process removes the facial hair from its roots which gives it ample time to re-grow and you remain facial hair-free for almost a month. Since, plucking is a process which requires time and patience because you are manually removing each strand of hair, it is always precise and the shape (if done on eyebrows), perfect. But, plucking is painful, especially when done in sensitive areas; and you always have a chance of over plucking facial hair, if you are not attuned to the process. Ideally, plucking is good when you want to remove that one strand of facial hair that has been irritating you a lot, or quickly do an eyebrow pluck to better the shape.

Alternate forms of facial hair removing

While shaving and plucking are the easiest and cheapest forms removing facial hair, these are not the only two options available. You can opt for facial waxing which might be slightly painful due to the sensitivity of the area, but it gives you facial hair free face for a long time. Get it threaded from experts. Threading is a very common way to maintain your eyebrows. But many people use it for upper lips, chin and cheeks as well. If you want to get rid of your facial hair permanently then consult an expert and get a laser hair removal done. This is a costly process, but it would be a one-time effort. Today, several hair removal creams are also available which promise painless facial hair removal. You can do a patch test on your body and if it works, they can be an alternative too.