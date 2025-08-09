Shaving or plucking: What works for your facial hair?

Facial hair is a harsh truth that you cannot shy away from. Women have hair growth on their faces, especially upper lips, chin and the side cheeks. Moreover, this growth density also depends on hormonal secretion. If there is a hormonal imbalance then the growth is denser and requires frequent removal. Ideally the most common methods to get rid of facial hair are shaving, or plucking. But which method works best? Are there limitations of these methods? Do they damage the skin? Are there alternatives to the process? So many questions and more not only arise but are often left unanswered.
The process you choose to get rid of your facial hair completely depends on your comfort level and pain tolerance. A lot also varies on the sensitivity of the skin and the type of hair growth. Sometimes, for stubborn hair stubs one may have to use a tweezer rather than shaving it off. However, both methods have their own advantages and disadvantages, worth looking it.
Shaving is a one-equipment quick and painless process. It can be easily done every day, without waiting for any re-growth. Shaving is apt for larger surface areas like cheeks, upper lip and even the jaw line. However, once you start the process of shaving you will have to continue it almost at an interval of two to three days because the facial hair starts growing within that period. Shaving often causes stubble growths which are not only irritating on the skin but with time becomes difficult to get rid off too. Shaving doesn’t remove the hair from its roots that is precisely why facial hair starts growing so fast. Moreover, the chances of razor burns, cuts, injuries, skin irritation, redness, ingrown hair and the harshness of removal creams are also present. However, to round up, one can say that shaving is a quick process, good enough for immediate removal of facial hair and on larger surface areas.
If you want your skin to be left undisturbed for at least a month, have high pain tolerance, and have patience to manoeuvre the process, then go for plucking. This process removes the facial hair from its roots which gives it ample time to re-grow and you remain facial hair-free for almost a month. Since, plucking is a process which requires time and patience because you are manually removing each strand of hair, it is always precise and the shape (if done on eyebrows), perfect. But, plucking is painful, especially when done in sensitive areas; and you always have a chance of over plucking facial hair, if you are not attuned to the process. Ideally, plucking is good when you want to remove that one strand of facial hair that has been irritating you a lot, or quickly do an eyebrow pluck to better the shape.
Alternate forms of facial hair removing
While shaving and plucking are the easiest and cheapest forms removing facial hair, these are not the only two options available. You can opt for facial waxing which might be slightly painful due to the sensitivity of the area, but it gives you facial hair free face for a long time. Get it threaded from experts. Threading is a very common way to maintain your eyebrows. But many people use it for upper lips, chin and cheeks as well. If you want to get rid of your facial hair permanently then consult an expert and get a laser hair removal done. This is a costly process, but it would be a one-time effort. Today, several hair removal creams are also available which promise painless facial hair removal. You can do a patch test on your body and if it works, they can be an alternative too.