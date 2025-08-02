Use the banana powder for your perfect makeup settings

Have sensitive skin and prefer to use something dry for setting up your make-up? Spray make-up fixes leave your skin too hydrated and once you go out the make-up starts coming off? Creams make your skin too oily? If you are scared of make-up for any of these reasons, or simply need a short-cut set-up routine, then try the magical banana powder for doing away with all your woes.
For the unversed, the banana powder really exists in the magical universe of make-up and in all honesty, it has got nothing to do with banana, the fruit. Speculations are that it gets its name due to the colour of the powder. These are yellow-tinted make-up setting powder which helps in keeping your make-up fixed and also brightens the skin.
The correct way to use banana powder
Banana powder is often used when you have to do a quick make-up. All you need are the concealer and banana powder apart from the regular eye and lip make-up. Prep your face by adding a concealer. Dab an applicator sponge or take a handful of banana powder on the brush and apply under the eyes and your T-zone. You can let it sit on the face for a few minutes before removing the excess by dusting it off. Once the banana powder is settled continue with the rest of your make-up.
Why should you use a banana powder?
Since banana powder is used mostly under the eyes and T-zone, it can be credited for brightening up the face by lifting these crucial points. It helps in setting the make-up and prevents any creasing. Its biggest strength is its ability to absorb oil. This keeps the face oil-free and the skin has a matte glow. One brush or dab of the powder and notice how all your pores and uneven skin texture will vanish. It makes you photo-ready and very quickly.
For every skin tone…
The very valid question that arises is who can use the banana powder since it has a tinted look? This powder is apt for anyone having wheatish to olive skin tones. Those who have dark circles around their eyes or dull black skin in the face can also use it to conceal the unwanted texture. If you are very fair, it should ideally be avoided since the natural complexion when paired with the yellow-tint might make you look too white-washed. In case your skin tone is very dark, then opt for banana powder specially made for dark-tones. The powder comes in different colours to suit maximum skin tones.