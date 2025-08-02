Use the banana powder for your perfect makeup settings

For the unversed, the banana powder really exists in the magical universe of make-up and in all honesty, it has got nothing to do with banana, the fruit. Speculations are that it gets its name due to the colour of the powder. These are yellow-tinted make-up setting powder which helps in keeping your make-up fixed and also brightens the skin.

The correct way to use banana powder

Banana powder is often used when you have to do a quick make-up. All you need are the concealer and banana powder apart from the regular eye and lip make-up. Prep your face by adding a concealer. Dab an applicator sponge or take a handful of banana powder on the brush and apply under the eyes and your T-zone. You can let it sit on the face for a few minutes before removing the excess by dusting it off. Once the banana powder is settled continue with the rest of your make-up.