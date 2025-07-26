Lipstick Day: 5 Indian lipsticks that suit every brown skin tone

Today, lipsticks aren’t just about colour—they’re about identity, inclusivity, and intention. As we celebrate National Lipstick Day on July 29, it’s time to put the spotlight on Indian beauty brands that are redefining what goes on our lips — infused with clean formulas, inclusive shades and names that speak our language!
Dream Beauty's recent launch Intuition Creamy Matte Lipstick is designed to deliver a rich, pigmented matte finish without the dryness. It offers a smooth, velvety look. It's enriched with ingredients like Shea Butter, Vitamin E and Jojoba Oil, to keep your lips moisturised and soft, ensuring all-day comfort. The formula provides vibrant, long-lasting color payoff, making it suitable for all-day wear. Available in six versatile shades Aum, Rooh, Maya, Bhakti, Shakti and Karma. ₹849. Available online.
Offering a soft-matte and diffused finish, the Sommer Huesicle is a popular multi-tasking makeup pigment designed for lips, cheeks and eyes. Popular for its clean beauty promises, the Huesicle is formulated with only skin-loving ingredients Centella Asiatica, Squalane, Niacinamide and Hyaluronate. Since it's fragrance free, it is a good option for those with sensitive skin and also it does not to clog pores. Options to try are Palm (A deep mauve), Tropic (A muted pink with a brown undertone) and Sunset (A warm terracotta). ₹1,150. Available online.
Formulated for a comfortable and hydrating matte finish with a soft-blur effect, Typsy Beauty introduces Cocoa Peptide Velvet Matte Lipstick. Cocoa Peptide is its hero ingredient but so is the Suede Touch Technology responsible for the soft-focus finish that blurs fine lines on the lips.
This Chocolate-scented product boosts collagen for plumper, smoother lips and also repairs chapped lips. The most interesting part is their colour scheme as each shade (Brownie Bite, Mocha Mauve and Pink Praline) have been categorised into different families, with light, medium and deep options to cater to diverse Indian skin tones. ₹649. Available online.
The multi-purpose Diam Soft Filter Blurring Pot is developed to give a soft-matte, blurred finish to lips, cheeks and even eyes. It aims to deliver a diffused, airbrushed look with a comfortable feel. Infused with Centella Asiatica Oil, Moringa Seed Butter, Chia Seed Oil, Peptides, Seaweed Extract and Green Tea Extract, the pot comes with a dedicated applicator designed for precise and smooth application without absorbing product. Suitable for all skin types, its available in Double Tap, Trending, Verified, Ghosted, No Filter, Swipe Right and Unsend. ₹899. Available online.
With added skincare benefits, the Lov Etc's Pout, Perfect, Etc High-Definition Matte Lipstick is a bullet lipstick made for a luxurious, matte finish. Laying emphasis on nature-infused ingredients and a formula free from parabens, mineral oil, D5, nanobeads, talc and UV filters, this product is loaded with Marula Oil, Avocado Oil, Amino Acids, Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E. Advanced Colour-Lock Technology ensures the lipstick lasts for an extended period with minimal transfer. It comes in 12 shades such as Sundowner, Birthday Blush and Princess Treatment. ₹1,050. Available online.