Lipstick Day: 5 Indian lipsticks that suit every brown skin tone

Formulated for a comfortable and hydrating matte finish with a soft-blur effect, Typsy Beauty introduces Cocoa Peptide Velvet Matte Lipstick. Cocoa Peptide is its hero ingredient but so is the Suede Touch Technology responsible for the soft-focus finish that blurs fine lines on the lips.

This Chocolate-scented product boosts collagen for plumper, smoother lips and also repairs chapped lips. The most interesting part is their colour scheme as each shade (Brownie Bite, Mocha Mauve and Pink Praline) have been categorised into different families, with light, medium and deep options to cater to diverse Indian skin tones. ₹649. Available online.