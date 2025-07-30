5 ancient beauty secrets that still work today

Rose water for toning and hydration
Used by Persian queens to soothe, hydrate, and tone the skin. Anti-inflammatory + antioxidant-rich will result in ultimate glow. You can simmer fresh rose petals in distilled water. Bottle it up!
Ubtan for bright, clear skin
A fave of Indian brides for centuries, hello pre-wedding glow! Chickpea flour exfoliates, turmeric brightens, and sandalwood soothes your skin. You can make it by mixing besan, turmeric, sandalwood, milk or rose water into a paste.
Milk Baths for soft, radiant skin
Cleopatra bathed in milk. So can you (minus the royal drama). The lactic acid will exfoliate, while fats will moisturize your skin deeply. You can make it by adding 2 cups of full-fat milk or milk powder and honey to warm bath water.
Olive oil for hair and skin nourishment
Used by Greeks as a beauty multi-tasker way before serums were a thing.
It is packed with vitamin E and antioxidants for deep nourishment.
Use it warm slightly, massage into skin or scalp. Leave on, then rinse.
Honey for acne and glow
Sticky? Yes. Worth it? Absolutely. Used in ancient Chinese and Egyptian remedies. Antibacterial, healing, and hydrating trifecta of skincare wins.
Apply raw honey as a 10-min face mask. Rinse with lukewarm water.