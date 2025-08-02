What are cloud curls and how to take care of them?

This trend is catching on for a reason. Sabrina Carpenter rocked it in her latest song Manchild. After years and years of ultra-sleek hairstyles and defined curls that required layers of product and heat tools, people want something softer and more intuitive. Cloud curls give you exactly that lived-in, fluffed-up texture that feels oh-so-romantic. They don’t look like you have spent hours behind it and maybe that’s the charm.

It’s great that you don’t need to overhaul your routine to achieve the look. You should start with what your hair naturally looks like and enhance it a bit. Try using a lightweight curl cream or mousse while your hair is still damp, scrunch it up, and let it air dry or diffuse. Avoid anything that might weigh your hair down, because you want movement, airiness, and a bit of imperfection. And your fingers can be better than a brush here. And for straight or fine hair, texture sprays and soft overnight twists can help mimic the effect. Skip the sleek middle part and go for something a little more undone. Think of a soft side part or no part at all. Once dry, flip your head over, shake it out, and maybe fluff up the roots for lift.

Most importantly, don’t stress about controlling every strand. Cloud curls are forgiving. They thrive in humidity. They laugh in the face of frizz. And as we slowly leave the monsoon behind and head into autumn, that feels like exactly the kind of hair energy we all need.