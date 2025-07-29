Monsoon hair and skin tragedies and how to fix them

With the pitter-patter of rain, the parched earth gives off an intoxicating fragrance beyond description. Along with this arises the yearning for spicy food—but its effect on the skin and the hair in this season is disastrous. Here are different natural remedies to deal with the problem.

How to take care of your monsoon hair and skin tragedies?

For sticky skin, take 200ml of rose water, 1tsp camphor and 1tsp dried mint powder. Pound the camphor until it becomes fine and add to the rose water. Stir this together until completely dissolved and add the mint powder. Use this tonic to wipe your skin two to three times a day.

For blackheads and whiteheads, make the following exfoliator: 50 g red masoor lentil powder, 50 g oatmeal, 50 g orange peel powder. Mix all and store in an airtight container. Take a teaspoon at a time and add the rose water for a smooth thick paste. Apply this on the skin and leave on till semi dry. At this stage, dab with water and scrub off in a rotating manner. Wash the face with ice cold water and pat dry.