7-step monsoon skincare routine and products for glowing, balanced skin in humid weather

Monsoons are crazy, but they are also fun! It is an enchanting season when your umbrella becomes your shield, your hair seems to have its own weather forecast, but your skin — yes your skin — struggles between being an oily mess or a dry wasteland. The humidity causes you to shine, but not in the smooth, filtered Instagram style; rather more like the ‘did you just complete a marathon?’ style.
Now, while none of us can control the weather, we can definitely manage how our skin responds to it. Here’s our 7-step monsoon skincare regimen, your skin’s shield against the turmoil caused by humidity. Whether you’re dealing with sticky T-zones, blocked pores, or that strange monsoon dullness, these seven steps and products will ensure your skin is vibrant in the rain.
WOW Skin Science Rice Water Face Wash brings K-beauty’s rice water secret to tackle monsoon chaos. The gel formula removes humidity-induced grime without stripping your skin, crucial when weather can’t decide between making you oily or dry.
Rice water brightens and tightens pores while ceramides protect your barrier. It’s gentle enough for twice-daily use but effective enough to handle pollution, excess sebum, and that sticky monsoon film.
Best for: Combination skin that’s confused by monsoon weather, anyone dealing with enlarged pores.
Price: ₹259. Available online.
Tip: Use lukewarm water and massage for a full minute. The rice extracts need time to work their magic.
Dermalogica Daily Milkfoliant is skincare alchemy at its finest. Mix with water and watch it transform into a creamy paste that gently dissolves dead cells without drama. The oat and coconut base combines AHAs and BHAs for effective exfoliation while papaya enzymes work their magic. Perfect for monsoon’s can’t-decide skin, it’s gentle enough for daily use. Your skin feels baby-soft, not stripped.
Best for: Sensitive souls who thought exfoliation wasn’t for them.
Tip: Half a teaspoon is plenty.
Price: ₹5,200. Available online.
Oriflame Love Nature Refreshing Toner with Organic Coconut Water & Aloe Vera is like a tall glass of iced water for your skin. Refreshing, hydrating, and exactly what you need in sticky weather. The organic coconut water delivers electrolytes and minerals while aloe vera soothes monsoon-irritated skin. It removes leftover cleanser and hard water residue without stripping. The lightweight formula absorbs instantly, prepping skin for the next steps without adding to humidity-induced stickiness.
Best for: All skin types needing refreshment in humid weather.
Tip: Pour a few drops into your palms and press into skin for maximum absorption and zero waste.
Price: ₹399. Available online.
CeraVe Moisturising Cream is the overachiever that doesn’t need to show off. The MVE Technology releases moisture throughout the day like a time-release capsule for your face. Three essential ceramides repair your barrier while hyaluronic acid pulls moisture from humid air. Fragrance-free, non-comedogenic, and dermatologist-approved, it’s serious hydration without the weight.
Best for: Anyone with compromised skin barriers, dry patches that appear despite the humidity.
Tip: One pump covers your entire face.
Price: ₹1,550. Available online.
Dot & Key Barrier Repair Hydrating Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ understands monsoon better than any of us. Five ceramides repair your barrier while six UV filters protect against sneaky monsoon rays. Blueberry extract fights pollution and blue light damage. The water-cream texture breaks down on application, absorbing in seconds with zero white cast or stickiness. Unlike typical sunscreens that feel like adding another layer of humidity, this feels refreshing. It’s the 2-in-1 that actually delivers on both promises. Protection and hydration without the heavy feeling.
Best for: Dry to normal skin that needs barrier repair, anyone who skips sunscreen because they hate the texture.
Game-changer tip: Apply on slightly damp skin for even better absorption and zero pilling under makeup.
Price: ₹595. Available online.
Wellosophy Smooth & Balance Gel-Serum is like a stress-relief therapy session for your skin. The star players here are adaptogens, galangal leaf and schisandra berry extracts, which help your skin adapt to environmental stress. Add niacinamide to the mix and you’ve got a formula that calms inflammation while strengthening your barrier. The gel texture is genius for humid weather. It sinks in instantly without adding any weight or stickiness. .
Best for: Anyone dealing with environmental damage, and those who prefer natural, adaptogen-powered skincare.
Tip: The gel formula works best on slightly damp skin for maximum absorption.
Price: ₹2,199. Available online.
TonyMoly I Am Mask Collection are 20 minutes of pure K-beauty indulgence. Choose your fighter from a range of seven incredible flavours. The three-layer sheet holds impressive essence without dripping everywhere. It’s intensive care without commitment, perfect when monsoon skin is throwing daily tantrums. Each variant targets specific concerns, letting you customise based on that week's skin mood. Your excuse to do nothing while looking like a K-drama character.
Best for: Weekly skin emergencies, pre-event glow boosting.
Tip: Store them in the fridge. The cooling effect helps depuff and feels incredible on humid nights.
Price: ₹100 per mask. Available online.