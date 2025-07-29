7-step monsoon skincare routine and products for glowing, balanced skin in humid weather

Monsoons are crazy, but they are also fun! It is an enchanting season when your umbrella becomes your shield, your hair seems to have its own weather forecast, but your skin — yes your skin — struggles between being an oily mess or a dry wasteland. The humidity causes you to shine, but not in the smooth, filtered Instagram style; rather more like the ‘did you just complete a marathon?’ style.

How to build a 7-step skincare routine for monsoon season

Now, while none of us can control the weather, we can definitely manage how our skin responds to it. Here’s our 7-step monsoon skincare regimen, your skin’s shield against the turmoil caused by humidity. Whether you’re dealing with sticky T-zones, blocked pores, or that strange monsoon dullness, these seven steps and products will ensure your skin is vibrant in the rain.

Step 1: Face cleansing