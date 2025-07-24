15 collagen products your skin will thank you for

Aging is a natural process and with it, production of collagen, the most abundant protein in the body, slows down. But who doesn’t want to look young? While aging gracefully is beautiful, taking care of oneself to keep the youthful radiance is a bonus, ain’t it? Collagen boosters — oral supplements or skincare products — are the latest obsession. We have perhaps moved on from ‘but first, coffee,‘ to ‘but first, collagen’? Well, no one’s complaining! Collagen boosters enhance the hydration, elasticity, and general texture of the skin, encouraging a youthful appearance, and supporting the skin’s natural healing process.
The Bath and Care Firm Plump & Glow Collagen Jelly Cream is a lightweight, fast-absorbing jelly infused with Hydrolyzed Collagen, Sodium Hyaluronate, and Peptides to deeply hydrate, firm, and restore skin elasticity. Enriched with Moringa Extract and Caffeine, it revitalises tired skin, boosts radiance, and reduces puffiness. The silky, non-sticky formula locks in moisture, leaving your skin plump, smooth, and refreshed. Perfect for daily use to achieve a youthful, bouncy glow.
Price: INR 2,499. Available online.
Aquatein’s fully vegetarian Collagen Water, a first in India, delivers a potent combination of 5000mg Collagen, 400mg Glutathione, and 100mg Nutroxsun, offering benefits ranging from skin hydration and antioxidants to improved joint strength and even UV protection. Aquatein’s Collagen Water uses a superior, pleasant-tasting vegetarian collagen source. The formulation is sugar-free, low-calorie (just 30 kcal), and designed to support real lifestyles.
O3+ Agelock SPF 40 Multi-Vitamin Cream is a multi-tasking day cream enriched with vitamins A, C & E. This formula not only protects your skin from UV damage but also boosts collagen and hydration. The cream is perfect for mature or dry skin that is craving glow and nourishment.
Price: INR 955. Available online.
Beautywise Advanced Marine Collagen Peptides (from Japan) provides fast-absorbing support for youthful skin, stronger hair, and healthy nails. With clinically proven Hydrolyzed Collagen shown to improve skin elasticity, it reduces wrinkles and significantly increases hydration. The formulation also contains super ingredients Glutathione, Resveratrol, Hyaluronic Acid and synergetic Vitamin C to revive your beauty from within. Available in five variants — Cocoa, Blueberry, Mango Peach, Lemon, and an Unflavoured option.
Price: INR 2,299. Available online.
Quench 96% Snail Mucin Collagen Boost Serum — a Korean-made, ultra-lightweight formula packed with authentic snail mucin, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid for 72 hours of intense hydration and a youthful glow. This cruelty-free, fragrance-free serum fades dark spots, refines pores, and leaves skin silky-smooth, plump, and radiant.
Price: INR 549. Available online.
A skin-enhancing powder with Japanese Marine Collagen, Glutathione, and Sesbania Grandiflora Leaf Extract, Be. Sexy is designed to hydrate and revitalise the skin for a youthful, glowing complexion. It helps to nourish your skin from within, boost collagen production, and embrace a glow that speaks volumes. Unlock your most luminous skin with Be. Sexy, expertly formulated with science-backed ingredients to rejuvenate and revitalise.
Price: INR 3,000. Available online.
Blending Ayurvedic wisdom with functional skin nutrition, TNW Collagen Facial Kit, a 5-step kit, supports collagen production, improves elasticity, and boosts skin radiance. With time-tested herbs and a gentle, microbiome-friendly approach, it’s a great pick for skin that's looking dull, tired, or in need of revival. Experience this transformative skincare journey and restore youthful bounce.
Price: INR 999. Available online.
Avon’s Anew Platinum Lift & Tighten Serum is a creamy-based high-performance facial serum designed to deliver visibly firmer, smoother and more contoured skin. Powered by Biopolymers for an instant lifting effect that lasts all day and Protinol™ Technology that offers a dual collagen boost, the serum helps visibly restore years of collagen loss and strengthen the skin’s surface. The lightweight, fast-absorbing creamy glides effortlessly onto the skin, making it a perfect fit for all skin types.
Price: INR 3,299. Available online.
Infused with Rose extract and Hydrolyzed Collagen, Rose Deep Hydration Collagen Sleeping Mask from Suroskie delivers intense moisture, leaving your skin feeling plump, supple, and refreshed. Collagen works wonders to improve your skin's elasticity, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for a firmer, youthful look.
Price: INR 1,799. Available online.
FCL Copper Peptide Serum is infused with advanced actives to visibly reduce fine lines, wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, and dark spots, delivering a brighter, firmer, and more youthful complexion. Engineered to support collagen production and deeply hydrate the skin, it enhances clarity, softness, and radiance with every use. This serum works at a cellular level to reduce inflammation, accelerate wound healing, and improve overall skin health.
Price: INR 1,485. Available online.
La Pink Vitamin C Day Cream is designed to deliver glowing skin, deep hydration, and visible pigmentation control. Formulated with actives like Ethyl Ascorbic Acid, Whitonyl®, and 100x powerful Vitamin C extracts from Kakadu Plum and Gotu Kola, this day cream is meticulously crafted to combat dark spots, dullness, and uneven skin tone while enhancing skin clarity and elasticity. Vitamin C stimulates collagen for firmer skin, Kakadu Plum boosts natural luminosity, and Gotu Kola locks in moisture and refines pores.
Price: INR 445. Available online.
ACELABS Lumiere Low pH Diamond Essence Cleanser protects your skin barrier and does not strip the skin’s natural moisture, delivering a comfortable cleanse every time. Activating Youth Proteins regenerates cells to produce more collagen, which can lead to firmer, younger-looking skin. BHA helps to exfoliate gently, and real diamond powder gives a soft-focus radiance.
Price: INR 799. Available online.
Unlock your skin's untamed brilliance with Justhuman Body Soother Whip-it-up Jelly Cream. This luxurious blend is enriched with aloe vera, shea butter, and skin-reviving extracts like Centella Asiatica and Evening Primrose Oil, providing lavish hydration for deep, lasting moisture. Collagen and Vitamin E brighten and rejuvenate, revealing a naturally radiant glow. Its unique whip-and-scoop formula combines nourishing oils—Meadowfoam, Safflower, and Jojoba—to leave skin velvety soft.
Price: INR 3,200. Available online.
Formulated with antioxidants that protect against pollution and oxidative stress, Luminize by Veera Health supports collagen production, making skin appear firmer and more youthful. Powered by Emothion®, a patented form of glutathione sourced from France, it visibly fades dark spots, acne scars, and pigmentation, while promoting a brighter, more even-toned complexion. With the added benefits of Vitamin C from Rosehip extract and Niacinamide, it boosts skin luminosity, deeply nourishes, and helps smooth out fine lines and wrinkles.
Price: INR 2,920. Available online.
POND’S Age Miracle Wrinkle Corrector Day Cream SPF 18 PA++ is formulated with cutting-edge ingredients, including Hexyl Retinol, a gentler, more stable form of Vitamin A that delivers powerful anti-aging benefits without the irritation often associated with retinol. This ingredient helps to stimulate collagen production, reduce fine lines, and improve skin texture. With added SPF 18 PA++, it shields your skin from harmful UV rays, while the powerful formula works to renew skin’s radiance and reduce the appearance of aging over time.
Price: INR 899. Available online.
