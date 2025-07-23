Five best body washes to stay fresh and fungal-free this monsoon

Monsoon weather creates the perfect environment for skin issues like fungal infections, body acne and rashes, especially in areas that are prone stay damp. Ironically, while the air is humid, frequent showers during the monsoon can strip your skin's natural oils. For many years now, we have been battling this skincare problem with an effective solution called bodywash. The product is formulated with deodorising and refreshing properties, like tea tree, citrus or mint, that cleanse deeply and leave you feeling fresh longer. Not just that, added moisturisers like glycerin, aloe vera or even essential oils make them gentler and more hydrating, especially for people with dry or sensitive skin when compared to bar soaps that can strip natural oils. It's important to note that while bodywash tends to be viewed as a luxury product, its designed with a set of benefits.
Shankara's new Nargis and Sandalwood scented Hydrating Body Wash is our top choice not just for its royal aroma but also infusions like glycerin and watermelon seed oil. This sulphate-free, paraben-free and cruelty-free body wash balances Ayurvedic doshas such as Vata, Pitta and Kapha in both women and men and can be used on all skin types. Unlike most chemical-heavy products that leave behind a heavy lather or greasy residue even after rinsing, this one promises clean, non-greasy oils that rinses off 30 percent faster, saving up to 1,000 litres of water a year. Sounds like a win-win doesn't it? ₹1,595. Available online.
Calm-a-Sutra is a body wash that also doubles as a hair wash. Yes, while there is a running joke in the skincare world that men use one product for everything, Shark Tank-approved brand Mintree turned that into product idea and how! This isn't just a regular product enriched with five ceramides, Himalayan glacial water, five actives, 14 antioxidants and 16 botanicals but a solution designed with those in mind who always tend to skip moisturisers or aftercare. Use it and you'll notice your dull, dry and tanned skin laced with a fragrant sheen of Licorice, Gotu Kola, Bilberry, Lemon Peel and Jasmine. What's the planet-friendly angle, your products come in sustainable packaging made from reclaimed wood. ₹1,360. Available online.
Dove introduces its new Serum Body Wash Collection targeting three pertinent problems of everyday skincare — acne, exfoliation and glow — all paired with the brand's signature pro-ceramide technology. Glow Recharge revives tired, dull skin with 3 percent brightening serum of Vitamin C and exfoliating silica. The gel-to-foam texture transforms into a rich lather, scented with juicy blood orange and wild raspberry. Exfoliate Away softens bumpy, rough skin with 4 percent refining serum infused of AHA and nourishing fatty acids. The herbal-minty scented Acne Clear comes armed with 1percent Salicylic Acid Formula to gently unclog pores and prevent body acne during humidity. ₹560. Available online.
From Nykaa's Wanderlust series, the recently launched Swiss Vanilla Shower Gel will transport you to the exotic European destination simply with it's fragrance. Reminding you of the cozy, comforting vanilla and cedarwood that evokes the pristine beauty of the Swiss Alps, the glycerine and aloe vera infused shower gel is free from parabens and cruelty. It's budget-friendly and formulated to leave the skin feeling refreshed, revitalized and hydrated. ₹399. Available online.
Sporting The Hydra IQ Moisture technology, essential oils, pH balance, natural almond oil, ingredients of Nivea Creme, the latest Nivea launch — Creme Care Soft Shower Cream—claims it can moisturise better than soap. Suitable for all skintypes, the creamy texture of the body wash creates a rich lather that is dermatologically tested and ideal for daily use. ₹250. Available online.