Five new skincare and beauty products we swear by for a healthy glam look!

In a skincare and beauty world rolling out new options everyday, five recently released standout products are going viral for all the right reasons — proven results, science-backed formulations and barrier-loving ingredients. Whether you’re battling UV damage, rebuilding your moisture barrier or looking for fuss-free glow on the go, these products deliver. From the yummy lipsticks to the multi-tasking hair treatments, here are some of our favourites.
Maybelline NewYork’s Sunkisser Highlighter & Blush is a 2-in-1 marvel that brings together a radiant highlighter and a warm blush for effortless multitasking. With melt-to-skin pigments and light-reflecting pearls, achieve a luminous, golden glow that lasts up to 12 hours. The plush dot applicator ensures precise application, while Vitamin E keeps your skin hydrated and comfortable all day. Available in five versatile shades, Sunkisser suits every skin tone and occasion — whether it’s brunch or a night out. ₹699. Available online.
Transform your hair wash with Raise On Cloud 9 — a unique ampoule-to-cream treatment that takes your hair from good to incredible in just one step. Infused with salicylic acid and six botanical extracts, it clarifies your scalp while dual proteins and peptides leave your hair softer and shinier. Applied to wet hair, the formula generates a gentle warmth, ensuring deep nourishment, hydration and lasting softness for up to 100 hours — all in just 9 seconds. ₹2,399 onwards. Available online.
Nykaa’s Lolli Lips pH Colour Changing Lip Tint Lipstick offers a fragrant, creamy, moisturising formula that glides on smoothly. The bullet delivers intense pigmentation in a single swipe, with a semimatte finish that doesn’t dry out the lips. Enriched with shea butter and vitamin E, it keeps lips soft and supple throughout wear. Available in yummy flavours like Cheery Candy, Pink Pop Rocks and Blueberry Twist, the ph infused product is perfect for everyday use. ₹599 onwards. Available online.
Shankara’s new Bhringraj Tailam is a 100% natural, cold-processed scalp and hair oil enriched with bhringraj, coconut, avocado, sandalwood and amla. Designed to nourish and strengthen, it supports healthy hair growth, reduces breakage, soothes inflammation and helps prevent premature greying. Rich in iron, vitamins E and D, antioxidants and fatty acids, it deeply moisturises and lengthens scalp circulation. Regular application can improve scalp health, add shine and ease dryness — making it a potent ayurvedic treatment grounded in centuries of botanical wisdom and modern purity standards. ₹650. Available online.
Luar’s Luminous Veil Liquid Foundation delivers a weightless, naturalfinish base designed for diverse Indian skin tones. Its medium coverage formula is non-comedogenic, sweat-and-transfer-resistant and clinically tested to last beyond 8 hours with no irritation or oiliness. Infused with scientific-grade pigments, it’s customisable via Shade Shifter drops and provides UV and blue-light protection. ₹2,550 onwards. Available online.