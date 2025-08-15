Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth’s Param Sundari sparks backlash over church scene

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming romantic movie Param Sundari has been making quite a buzz on the internet. The songs and trailer of the movie has received love and praise from fans for the cutesy portrayal of a romantic parody. But a scene from one of the film's songs recently landed in a controversy after a Christian group objected to a scene showing the actors flirting and dancing inside a church. The group, Watchdog Foundation has called the scene offensive to their community and has asked the makers to remove it from the trailer and movie.
According to media reports, the Watchdog Foundation has written to multiple authorities regarding the scene which includes Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Mumbai Police, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, and the Maharashtra government. They have directly urged authorities to remove this scene. Advocate Godfrey Pimenta, who is representing the foundation, had stated, “The CBFC, established under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, is entrusted with certifying films while taking into account both artistic expression and respect for religious feelings.”
In the written letter, the group highlighted how the sacredness of the church was being portrayed negatively in the film. It read, “The church is a sacred place of worship for Christians, and it should not be depicted as a stage for indecent content.” The statement further added, “This portrayal not only disrespects the spiritual sanctity of the religious place of worship but also deeply offends the sensibilities of the Catholic community.”
The group has warned of potential protest by them if the scene is not removed by the release of the film. Also they have demanded the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) against the film’s producer, director, and actors for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Catholic community.
The film Param Sundari is being directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films. The film shows the cross culture love story between North and South India. It features Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles. The film is set to be released in silver screens on August 29, 2025.
No official statement has been drafted from the filmmakers or the production house as of yet. This controversy has sparked over the creative freedom and religious sentiment surrounding cinema in India.