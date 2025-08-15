Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth’s Param Sundari sparks backlash over church scene

The group has warned of potential protest by them if the scene is not removed by the release of the film. Also they have demanded the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) against the film’s producer, director, and actors for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Catholic community.

The film Param Sundari is being directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films. The film shows the cross culture love story between North and South India. It features Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles. The film is set to be released in silver screens on August 29, 2025.

No official statement has been drafted from the filmmakers or the production house as of yet. This controversy has sparked over the creative freedom and religious sentiment surrounding cinema in India.