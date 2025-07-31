Sachin-Jigar ignite romance fever with Pardesiya from Param Sundari

After the sweeping success of Saiyaara, a wave of cinematic romance has been sweeping through Hindi film music. And, Param Sundari surfs that wave with style, heart, and a symphonic heartbeat courtesy of none other than musical mavericks Sachin-Jigar.

The powerhouse duo who have redefined the Bollywood soundscape over the last decade, are renowned for their genre-bending versatility and emotional depth. Some of their chartbusters include songs from films like Shor in the City, I, Me, Aur Main, Issaq, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Gold, and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video to name a few.

With Pardesiya, they prove that their composition is the perfect bridge between classic Bollywood romance and the contemporary love. With each note, Sachin-Jigar don’t just accompany the story they elevate it.

Talking about Pardesiya, the composers say, "Pardesiya is that rare song where everything aligned, be it the emotion, the voice, the writing, and the moment. We wanted to create something timeless, something that feels like it’s been living in people’s hearts for long, though it’s brand new. In fact, Sonu Nigam singing the song and releasing it on his birthday was nothing short of cosmic."

There’s a certain kind of magic he brings, an ache and depth that can't be imitated. Moreover, Krishnakali’s voice added a haunting, almost ethereal quality, and we’re so proud of the textures that emerged when all three voices came together. The lyrics were elevated by Amitabh Bhattacharya. He doesn't just write words but feelings. It seems romance is making a comeback in cinema, and Pardesiya is our way of saying that let’s slow dance with love again.”

