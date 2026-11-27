An old video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talking about filmmaker Mani Ratnam has resurfaced on social media. In the clip, Aishwarya looks back at the filming experience of Raavan (2010), recalling how the director would frequently present her with last-minute scenes and expect her to perform them in challenging conditions. She also speaks about how the experience helped improve her Tamil-speaking skills and describes the friendly equation she shared with the filmmaker despite the demanding shoot.
Recalling how Ratnam helped her become more comfortable with Tamil dialogues, Aishwarya said:
"But I'd like to confess that he brushed up my Tamil skills brilliantly on this film because the scenes would be presented there at the last minute, and I'd be like, Mani, you're nuts! I mean, by then, when you work in a film like this, this is what our interaction became. We all would just speak to each other like best pals. I'd be like, Mani, how can I do this? You can't do this. You can't do this to me. I'm wet. I'm going nuts. You know, it's difficult in a waterfall. And he'd be like, It is okay, ma. You can do it."
She shared how Ratnam would sit with her, take her through the dialogues and prepare her for the shot despite the pressure of dwindling daylight. "He'd sit with me, go through the lines, and say, got it, taking. Because you're losing light, you're dealing with all that," she recalled.
Released in 2010, Raavan was directed by Mani Ratnam and starred Aishwarya alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Vikram. He simultaneously made the Tamil version, Raavanan, with a different cast, while retaining Aishwarya in both films.
The production involved shooting scenes in Hindi and Tamil, often under difficult weather and geographical conditions. Aishwarya played Ragini, a woman abducted by a tribal leader, Beera. Several sequences were filmed around waterfalls and forest locations, requiring physically demanding stunts
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has collaborated with Mani Ratnam on several projects across her career, beginning with the 1997 Tamil film Iruvar, which marked her acting debut. She reunited with the filmmaker for the Hindi drama Guru (2007), starring alongside Abhishek Bachchan, followed by the dual-language projects Raavan and Raavanan (2010), in which she played Ragini. Their most recent collaboration was the two-part historical epic Ponniyin Selvan: I (2022) and Ponniyin Selvan: II (2023), based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's novels. Aishwarya portrayed the complex character of Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor, in the films. She has often credited Ratnam with shaping her journey as an actor and referred to him as her guru.