An old video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talking about filmmaker Mani Ratnam has resurfaced on social media. In the clip, Aishwarya looks back at the filming experience of Raavan (2010), recalling how the director would frequently present her with last-minute scenes and expect her to perform them in challenging conditions. She also speaks about how the experience helped improve her Tamil-speaking skills and describes the friendly equation she shared with the filmmaker despite the demanding shoot.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recalls working with Mani Ratnam

Recalling how Ratnam helped her become more comfortable with Tamil dialogues, Aishwarya said:

"But I'd like to confess that he brushed up my Tamil skills brilliantly on this film because the scenes would be presented there at the last minute, and I'd be like, Mani, you're nuts! I mean, by then, when you work in a film like this, this is what our interaction became. We all would just speak to each other like best pals. I'd be like, Mani, how can I do this? You can't do this. You can't do this to me. I'm wet. I'm going nuts. You know, it's difficult in a waterfall. And he'd be like, It is okay, ma. You can do it."