Sabrina Bahsoon, popularly known as 'Tube Girl', has opened up about a months-long medical ordeal after being initially misdiagnosed with psychosis. The social media personality, who rose to fame in 2023 for filming herself dancing and lip-syncing on London's Underground trains, revealed that she was eventually diagnosed with a rare autoimmune condition called anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis. In an interview published on November 24, 2026, Sabrina spoke about her hospitalisation, the delay in identifying her condition and how the experience affected her life. She also questioned the medical care she received, saying she felt her symptoms had been dismissed without sufficient investigation.

Sabrina Bahsoon's psychosis misdiagnosis: What happened?

Sabrina's health problems began on March 19, 2026, after she returned home from filming a video on the London Underground with girl group FLO. She said she suddenly started crying, screaming and behaving erratically. Her condition deteriorated over the following days, with episodes of self-harm, memory loss and aggression towards family members. Her sisters eventually called an ambulance, and she was taken to the hospital.