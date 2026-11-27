Sabrina Bahsoon, popularly known as 'Tube Girl', has opened up about a months-long medical ordeal after being initially misdiagnosed with psychosis. The social media personality, who rose to fame in 2023 for filming herself dancing and lip-syncing on London's Underground trains, revealed that she was eventually diagnosed with a rare autoimmune condition called anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis. In an interview published on November 24, 2026, Sabrina spoke about her hospitalisation, the delay in identifying her condition and how the experience affected her life. She also questioned the medical care she received, saying she felt her symptoms had been dismissed without sufficient investigation.
Sabrina's health problems began on March 19, 2026, after she returned home from filming a video on the London Underground with girl group FLO. She said she suddenly started crying, screaming and behaving erratically. Her condition deteriorated over the following days, with episodes of self-harm, memory loss and aggression towards family members. Her sisters eventually called an ambulance, and she was taken to the hospital.
After initially being assessed for her symptoms, she was admitted to a psychiatric facility and treated with antipsychotic medication. She spent approximately two months on the psychiatric ward but said the medication left her unable to speak, eat or sleep properly. Her family, particularly her father, pushed for further medical investigations with help from a neurologist.For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.
"This meant that I lost all my appetite and I was put in a catatonic state,” she said in the TikTok. “I lost control of my mind, my body. I couldn’t speak, eat, or sleep. I would hurt myself by, like, jumping off things. I even burnt my hand on a radiator. I don’t remember any of this.”
Doctors eventually diagnosed her with anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, an autoimmune disease in which antibodies attack receptors in the brain. In her case, the antibodies were being produced by ovarian teratomas, a type of tumour. She underwent surgery on June 18 to remove the growths, followed by two rounds of immunotherapy.
“I’m so lucky to be here. I just need everyone to bear with me while I figure out how to live again,” she said in the TikTok. “I’m excited to be alive. I’m excited to have my mind back,”
Sabrina has said she is grateful to be recovering and hopes to return to content creation in the coming year.