Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are reportedly setting their sights on the picturesque Cotswolds as they prepare to establish a permanent family home in the British countryside.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse eye Cotswolds home

The couple, who share a two-year-old daughter, are said to be exploring properties in the sought-after rural region after spending the past few years moving between temporary homes in London and California. The move could offer the family some much-needed stability as Robert prepares to take on one of cinema's most iconic roles: James Bond.

According to reports, the Cotswolds appeals to the couple for its peaceful surroundings, privacy and relatively relaxed attitude towards celebrity residents. The region is already home to several high-profile personalities, including David and Victoria Beckham, Jeremy Clarkson, James Blunt and Claudia Winkleman.

A source reportedly told The Sun that the couple had previously relied on rental properties but were now keen to find somewhere they could call home. The source added that they were keeping an eye on properties becoming available in the area, although their search was still in its early stages.