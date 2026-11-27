Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are reportedly setting their sights on the picturesque Cotswolds as they prepare to establish a permanent family home in the British countryside.
The couple, who share a two-year-old daughter, are said to be exploring properties in the sought-after rural region after spending the past few years moving between temporary homes in London and California. The move could offer the family some much-needed stability as Robert prepares to take on one of cinema's most iconic roles: James Bond.
According to reports, the Cotswolds appeals to the couple for its peaceful surroundings, privacy and relatively relaxed attitude towards celebrity residents. The region is already home to several high-profile personalities, including David and Victoria Beckham, Jeremy Clarkson, James Blunt and Claudia Winkleman.
A source reportedly told The Sun that the couple had previously relied on rental properties but were now keen to find somewhere they could call home. The source added that they were keeping an eye on properties becoming available in the area, although their search was still in its early stages.
The move also aligns with comments Suki made earlier this year about the couple's desire to return to their roots. In an interview in July, she revealed that their family life had involved considerable travelling since their daughter's birth.
"Our life since having our daughter, which is strange and backwards, hasn't been anywhere," she said, adding that they had been moving between rentals every few months.
The singer, who grew up in Chiswick, has previously spoken about wanting to settle near where she was raised. Robert, meanwhile, grew up in Barnes and has identified London as his professional base.
With filming commitments for the next James Bond installment expected to keep Robert in the UK, a countryside retreat could provide the family with a welcome change of pace. For the couple, the prospect of putting down roots may finally mean trading temporary addresses for a place to call home.